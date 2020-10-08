Punjab school events: Children share favourite healthy food items

A student of Shivalik Public School in Mohali, with a tray full of his favourite healthy food items. (HT)

A demonstration on how to wash hands in seven steps was shown to the students of classes 1 and 2 of Shivalik Public School, Mohali, on National Child Health Day.

A video on hygiene etiquettes to fight Covid-19 and a PowerPoint presentation on healthy habits were also shown to them. Children drew pictures of their favourite healthy food items.

Principal Anup Kiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and highlighted the significance of good health and well being.

Cleanliness drive at Moti Ram School

Chandigarh : Moti Ram Senior Secondary Model School, Sector 27-A, Chandigarh, organised a cleanliness drive under ‘Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat’ initiative on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Owing to the pandemic situation, this year teachers were an essential part of the drive.

Principal Seema Biji and headmistress Ramandeep initiated the programme by cleaning the corners of the playground. Later, the principal delivered a speech on the importance of sanitation.

St Soldier’s children walk the virtual ramp

Panchkula : Tiny tots of Nursery class of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, took part in a virtual fashion show during their online class.

The little models wore colourful dresses.The show aimed to make students familiar with various types of clothing items and to instil confidence in them. The activity gave students an opportunity to express their knowledge about various types of clothes and accessories.

The principal lauded the teachers’ and students’ efforts.

Ryan Int’l students learn about healthy eating habits

Mohali : Ryan International School, Sector 66, SAS Nagar, Mohali, organised a ‘fruit chaat’ party for Montessori students.

During the activity, students ate fruit salad prepared by them. Teachers told them about the importance of eating healthy.

Kids express gratitude towards teachers

Ludhiana : On the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, students of Green Grove Public School expressed their gratitude for their teachers.

The students gave various PowerPoint presentations, shared messages, made posters, sang songs, and danced to express their appreciation for their teachers’ hard work and dedication.

President JPS Jolly, chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly, vice-president Navera Jolly, and principal Suzy George also sent their wishes to all the staff members.