Punjab school events: Cycling enthusiasts spread message of fitness

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised ‘Fit India Cycle Rally’ on Sunday.

To spread the message of fitness among city residents, more than 50 cycling enthusiasts, including teachers and students of the school, participated in it.

Vice-principal Sonia Pabby and headmistress Anita Ranjan flagged off the rally. The cyclists took multiple rounds of the town park. The contingent raised slogans such as ‘Fit School, Hit School’.

Solitaire Int’l kids highlight environmental concerns

Students of Class 1 of Solitaire International School, Opposite Suncity Parikrama, Sector 20, Panchkula, presented a virtual show ‘Verdure’ wherein they recited rhymes, sang songs and took part in a just a minute talk (JAM) session.

The show was centralised on creating environmental awareness. Students portrayed invaluable role played by flora and fauna in balancing the ecosystem. Concern of rapidly depleting natural resources was highlighted through an effective virtual role play ‘Plantrophy’.

Best environmental based practices of the school were highlighted digitally. All the students were awarded digital certificates.

Parents applauded the efforts of the school.

Eklavya School organises workshop on Vedic maths

Eklavya School organised a virtual workshop on Vedic math for students of classes 7 and 8. The workship was conducted by Divya Mahajan, educator and founder of ‘Skills For Skulls Vedic Maths’.

The objective was to make the subject more interesting for students and improve their overall academic performance.

Students learnt different methods like Antyog method, Aarambha method, multiplication with 11 etc.

GMA students shine in Ad-Mad show

The students of classes 11 and 12 of GMA City Public School, Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, participated in various online contests held by GNA University. Students Rakesh, Shivani, Simranjit, Bhavesh, and Tushir of Class 12 bagged the second position in the Ad-Mad show and won a cash prize of Rs 3,100.

DPS students visit school virtually

A virtual school tour was organised for the students of Delhi Public School, Mohali. The kids set off for the tour with hand sanitizers, masks, party tiffins, sunglasses, and school bags.

They relived the school memories through this tour. They enjoyed visiting the games arena, pool area, play zone, activity room, library, sports room, and their classrooms. virtually after months of having stayed at away from school.

Saint Soldier’s students showcase dancing skills

Saint Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, organised an inter-house solo dance competition for students of classes 4 to 12.

The theme of the competition was ‘Indian Folk Dances’. The fun-filled extravaganza included dances from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan etc. The school management appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to participate in such competitions to enhance their talents.

AKSIPS-41 kids make posters

A variety of activities were organised by AKSIPS-41 Smart School during the Fit India School Week. Students skipped, danced, performed yoga, and learnt about the importance of mental health. They also took part in a poster making contest and solved Sudoko, Rubik’s Cube and crossword puzzles.

Children support farmers’ protest

Students of Eastwood International School, Mullanpur, held a rally in support of the farmers’ protest. All staff members and students were present on the occasion. Principal Amandeep Kaur Bakshi addressed the gathering and said India is an agricultural country and, we must address the problems of agriculture and farming on a priority basis.