Punjab school events: Doraha Public School reopens amid precautions

A student going through thermal screening at Doraha Public School in Ludhiana. (HT )

Doraha Public School reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 with all safety precautions in place after a hiatus of almost 7 months.

Director S Tapvir Singh said, “All SOPs issued by the central and state governments regarding reopening of schools are being followed.”

All students are attending offline classes with their parents’ consent. Temperature of the students and teachers is being checked with thermal guns at the entrance. Classes are being conducted in two shifts to ensure social distancing.

Principal Monika Sarwal said, “While online education is being provided to all students, it is pertinent that students of senior wing get their doubts cleared from their teachers.”

St Teresa children make Dussehra paper craft

A virtual Dussehra celebration was held for the Montessori students of St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula.

The tiny tots took part in a story telling session. Teachers told students about the significance of the day and highlighted the message of victory of truth over evil.

Children made Lord Ram, Laxman and Ravana out of paper during a craft activity.

EW 2020-21: Carmel Convent School ranks first in India

Carmel Convent School has ranked first in the list of top girls’ day school category of EW India School Rankings 2020-21.

As many as 11,368 parents, senior school students, and well-informed educationists, principals, and teachers across 28 cities, were interviewed by field researchers for the compilation of the list.

The respondents were asked to rate schools in their regions on 14 parameters.

DPS students conduct virtual assembly

A virtual assembly was conducted by the students of Delhi Public School, Khanna, on the occasion of Vijaydashmi.

Gurtazpal Kaur of Class 10 gave a speech highlighting the importance of the festival. Maanya Sharma spoke about the nine forms of Maa Durga.

Students learnt corporate management skills such as team motivation, the importance of strategic alliances, and good communication skills from Ramayana. Chairman DS Bains gave a speech on occasion.

Gurukul Global celebrates E- Dussehra

The students and faculty of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrated Dussehra online. A virtual assembly was held for students of classes 1 to 10. They gave dance performances and Powerpoint presentations highlighting modern evils such as corruption, child labour, and women’s degradation.

Principal Neena Panday appreciated the efforts put in by everyone and wished all a happy and healthy Dussehra.

Vedic math chart competition held

Punjab Prant organised a chart competition at Vidya Bharati to celebrate 25 years of Vedic mathematics. As many as 125 schools took part in the competition that was organised in three categories: Bal Varg, Kishor Varg, and Tarun Varg.

In the Bal Varg category, a student of Prem Sarita Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Maloya bagged the first position, Keshav Rana from Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh stood second and Manthan from Prem Dham Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Patiala, stood third.

Muskan Mehra from Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, bagged the first position, Jashnpreet Kaur from Rana Munshi Ram Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir Sirhind got the second position and, Gaurang from Sanatan Dharm Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Talwara bagged the third position.

In the Tarun Varg category, Isha Rana from Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, got the first position, Monika from Sarvhikari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir, Barnala bagged the second position, and Khushpreet from ShritaraChand Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Bhikkhi, secured the third position. The first position holders will participate in the regional-level competition.

St Joseph’s observes UN Day

To mark United Nations Day, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, organised various activities online. Teachers, through Powerpoint presentations and videos apprised students of how the UN is fighting poverty and promoting maternal health and primary education for all.

Students learn about global issues

Shivalik Public School conducted a webinar for students of classes 6 to 8 to mark World Development Information Day. As many as 450 students participated in the webinar that was organised to make students aware of global development problems.and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve these problems.