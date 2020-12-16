Punjab school events: Fit India Week launched at Green Land School

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, Ludhiana, is organising Fit India School week to encourage students, their parents, and the staff to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Freehand exercises, yoga, aerobics, zig-zag, and shuttle run sessions, along with lectures on diet and nutrition, will be held for students, staff members, and family.

Principal Baldeep Pandher said that regular physical activities are a must for students during the pandemic.

Virtual fire safety drill for KBDAV-7 students

A fire safety drill was held virtually for the students of classes 11 and 12 of KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

Gurmukh Singh Multani, officer, fire department, Chandigarh, conducted the drill.

Later, he defined fire and urged students to always stay alert as fire can break out anytime, anywhere with just a little negligence.

He advised all students to keep fire extinguishers at their homes.

Swachhta ranking: BCM Arya School tops the list

BCM Arya School bagged the sanitation champion award in the Swacchta ranking given by the Ludhiana MC.

Principal Paramjit Kaur and environment manager Vipra Kale received the award from mayor Balkar Singh. The school has been organising various activities to motivate its students to be responsible for a clean and green city.

St Joseph’s kids take part in fancy dress competition

A fancy dress competition was organised for the Kindergarten students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh. The students selected the topics of their choice and dressed accordingly for the competition.

While some students dressed as issues of relevance such as coronavirus, farm laws, child labour, and pollution; others dressed as great personalities like Gautam Buddha and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Some tiny tots even dressed as trees, humanity, sanitizers, books, pencils, newspapers, milkmen, doctors and policemen. Children, through their speeches, highlighted the importance of their respective topics.

The winners were adjudged on the basis of content, confidence and presentation.