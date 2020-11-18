Punjab school events: Fun-filled day for Ryan International children

Ryan International School, Mohali, organised various fun-filled activities for students on Children’s Day. Teachers conducted a special assembly for them.

The virtual event commenced with a prayer that was followed by teachers singing hymns. Students took part in various games such as tongue twisters, sentence stem, riddles, quiz, role-play, etc.

They also performed a special skit on the occasion. The school chairman encouraged students to push their limits in life and become motivating factors for the world.

Children’s Day is celebrated across India on November 14 every year as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

Virtual Diwali celebrations held

AKSIPS - 123 Smart School celebrated the festival of Diwali and Children’s Day during an online class. Children mimicked their favourite characters, played ‘antakshari’ , ‘once upon a time’ etc.

Principal Anjali Singh joined the online class of each section and wished all on the occasion of Diwali and Children’s Day.

Eco-friendly Diwali at St Joseph’s

A clean and green Diwali was celebrated by the students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh. Ranjit House organised rangoli and sweet dish making competitions. Ravneet Kaur of Class 10 and Aanchal Marjara of Class 9 won the rangoli making contest. Yashika of Class 10 and Jahan Garg of Class 9 won the sweet dish making contest.

Special assembly for Gurukul Global kids

The teachers of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, conducted a special virtual to celebrate Children’s Day and Diwali. The teachers presented the thought and word of the day, recited poems, gave speeches and presented a cultural show.

The IT department presented a special PPT on the occasion.

STUDENT”S VOICES

Positive side of the Covid-19 lockdown

The day I saw the picture of a lady in the newspaper crying her heart out on having lost her son to Covid-19, I could imagine the grief of Mother Nature on seeing innumerable trees lying uprooted and animals’ homes being destroyed.

That day I felt that I had lost all rights to criticise the lockdown. Often, we read articles on diminishing humanity but I wonder if it is actually diminishing or is just buried underneath unwanted debris of superiority and selfishness? Amid the lockdown, the inherent humanity in people brought them forward to donate money and food to put an end to the suffering of people they barely knew.

The lockdown even gave us sufficient time to know our inner strengths and weaknesses. It taught us the importance of self–introspection. The period provided us an opportunity to delve deeper into ourselves and analyse our behaviour, learn new talents, and rediscover lost fascinations.

We also learnt to value true happiness and that it is non-materialistic, isn’t sold in malls, isn’t shown on the silver screen but is found in the company of our loved ones and the comfort of our homes.

Our life is full of varied experiences. It demands us to be empty vessels at all times so that we are capable of absorbing lessons that it intends to teach. Some of these experiences might not enthral us but, they hold hidden teachings. All we have to do is unravel them.

(AARZOO AHLUWALIA, Class 8, Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula)

The best deed done by me

I have always found it fascinating how one person can become someone entirely different by wearing a mask. It is so convincing that we feel as if they have always been the character themselves.

A lot of people, for this reason, believe that actors are the best liars. But we often forget that they are people too who go through hardships while trying to shine through their art.

One such person was Chadwick Boseman. An actor with an amazing screen presence, he played all his roles with such conviction, one could almost forget he had a separate existence.

He took up many personas on screen - from a lawyer to a war veteran, a baseball player to his most memorable performance - a superhero: Black Panther. When Boseman graced the silver screen as King T’Challa, he represented a community that is massively underrepresented in the superhero genre while fighting his own battle with colon cancer to bring smiles to millions.

On August 28, 2020, the world lost the gem. Children who adored him, adults who idolised him were all left heartbroken. I was one of them. So, on September 11, I decided to donate my hair to an NGO. It would be made into a wig for cancer patients who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

Boseman’s strength and capacity to carry on through his pain inspired me to do the deed. Knowing that donating just 13 inches of my hair could make someone’s life a little bit easier is the best feeling in the world.

(TANVI DAS of Class 9 of Satluj Public School, Panchkula)