Punjab school events: Green Grove children honour their grandparents

Punjab school events: Green Grove children honour their grandparents

They along with their grandparents took part in a dance competition. Jasmine and her grandparents were declared the winners.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 17:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Jasmine, winner of the dance contest, being felicitated in Green Grove Public Schoolin Ludhiana. (HT )

The management, staff and students of Green Grove Public School on Wednesday appreciated the role grandparents play in our lives. Students gave dance performances, sang songs, gave speeches, wrote messages, shared pictures of themselves with their grandparents online.

Grandparents also paid their gratitude towards the school management and staff through messages that were showcased on online platforms and the school website.

President JPS Jolly thanked all the grandparents for their contribution.

Students flag importance of eating healthy



Green Land Senior Secondary Public School’s primary wing organised a poster-making activity to create awareness among children about the importance of healthy food .



Students made posters highlighting the importance of healthy food habits.

They also highlighted the demerits of consuming junk food, the world food problem, and solidarity in the struggle against hunger, malnutrition, and poverty.

Students of DPS, Chandigarh celebrate Dussehra

The students of the pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Dussehra.

Children participated in craft activities to mark Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan and the victory of good over evil. Teachers also told them about the significance of the festival through Powerpoint presentations. Teachers lauded the efforts of the students.

