Punjab school events: KBDAV-7 NSS volunteers perform yoga asanas

School yoga instructor Anurag Arora told them the importance of making yoga aasanas an integral part of their lives.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students performing yoga on campus. (HT)

The NSS volunteers of KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, took part in a yoga session on the fifth day of camp.

School yoga instructor Anurag Arora told them the importance of making yoga aasanas an integral part of their lives. Volunteers performed different asanas, such as Surya Namaskaar, Taar Aasan, and Shava Aasan. The instructor kept informing them about the benefits of each asana and encouraged them to spare at least 15 minutes daily to perform yoga.

The second session of the day was led by Sister Neha from Brahmkumaris Raj Yoga Bhawan, Sector. 33, Chandigarh. The session was about the impact of meditation on life.

Hansraj kids spread festive cheer



The students of Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, put up a virtual show to spread Christmas cheer.



They sang Christmas carols and staged a play depicting the birth of Jesus. The senior students were sensitised about the value of sharing and caring.

They were encouraged to share liberally with the underprivileged and be their Santas.

St Soldier’s children make reindeer hats

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, held its annual prize distribution ceremony online. The choir sang the school song. Students of classes 1 to 8 were honoured for their outstanding achievements during the academic session 2019-20. They were given e-certificates. Students presented a yoga show and a dance. School manager Prem Kumar appreciated the efforts put in by the students and the faculty for their overall performances.

Drive-past Christmas for Woodlands House children

Woodlands House School, Panchkula, transitioned the Christmas celebration to a drive-past experience for children.

Children saw the decorated path of their school from the comfort of their vehicles. Following all Covid norms, the school staff cheered them up as they drove past the school after being confined to their homes for months.

