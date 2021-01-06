Sections
Punjab school events: Kids exhibit clothes made from recycled material

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students of AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Mohali, taking part in the virtual eco-friendly fashion show.

A clean environment is essential for the healthy living and it is our social and moral responsibility to make efforts to keep it clean by following the 3R’s - Reduce, Reuse & Recycle the waste.

Taking this thinking forward AKSIPS-125 conducted an online fancy dress competition where our young designers of class 1 designed their fashion forward garments that were made from recycled materials like old newspapers,waste cans , bottles and vegetable leaves etc.

They flaunted the reuse of the material and they conveyed a message to reduce the waste and inculcate the habit of reusing waste in innovative ways.

The best dress up was awarded with the e-certificates.The Principal Mrs. Jagjit Seikhon appreciated the students efforts.



Students observe World Braille Day

Students of classes 6, 7, and 8 of Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, observed World Braille Day. Around 400 of them participated in a webinar organised by their teachers.

The teachers spread awareness on the importance of Braille as a means of communication in the full realisation of the human rights for blind and partially sighted people .

World Braille Day is observed every year on January 4, and is the birth anniversary of Braille inventor, Louis Braille.

BCM children take part in virtual competitions

BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, organised ‘Talentina 2021’, a virtual event. Children participated in fancy dress, show and tell, dance, and mimicry competitions. They also sang and played different instruments. Principal Neeru Kaura appreciated the students’ efforts.

