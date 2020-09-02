Sections
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: Kids make Ganesha idols using recycled material

Punjab school events: Kids make Ganesha idols using recycled material

Punjab school events: Important and interesting event that took place at Punjab schools recently.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 18:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A student of Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in online Anant Chaturdashi celebrations. (HT )

Punjab school events: Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana, organised various online competitions on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

Students from pre-nursery to Class 8 made eco-friendly Ganesha idols using Play-Doh, hangings with recycled material, paper lotus throne and Ganesha-themed rangoli.

The students also decorated modak thalis using eco-friendly material such as flowers, rice and clay.

Kids learn healthy eating habits



Various activities were conducted by Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Udham Singh Nagar, to mark National Nutrition Week.



Students took part in a role play activity, decorated plates with nutritious food and made posters. Mothers also shared their healthy and nutritious recipes.

Addressing the students, diet consultant and nutritionist Kanchan Deep Kaur apprised students of the significance of this week.

Online counselling sessions for students

AKSIPS-41 Smart School completed the first phase of online ‘friendly meet with the counsellor’ for students of classes 6 to 12.

The sessions were conducted by school counsellor Tannu Kapila. The objective of this meet was to give children a platform to voice their experiences and doubts regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were encouraged to turn to online counselling whenever they felt the need. The students shared their experiences of staying indoor and talked about the new skills they had learnt.

