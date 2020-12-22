Sections
Punjab school events: Mathematics made fun for St Joseph’s students

Students got an opportunity to step out of the confines of a regular classroom and make the most of the hands-on experience that the various mathematical activities offered them.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Students took part in magic squares making, poster-making, and puzzle-solving activities.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organised ‘mathematics week’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of AK Ramanujan. Students got an opportunity to step out of the confines of a regular classroom and make the most of the hands-on experience that the various mathematical activities offered them.

They took part in magic squares making, poster-making, and puzzle-solving activities. They even participated in a math quiz and performed a skit on the importance of math. Students even made houses based on concepts of perimeter and area. They showed off their skills in solving a Rubik’s cub.

Passive screen time to active field time

Sat Paul Mittal School observed a five-day virtual programme to celebrate Fit India Week. The aim was to achieve a behavioural change in children from spending passive screen time to active field time. The week commenced with a special virtual morning assembly. A mass drill was organised to help students increase their flexibility. Parents, along with their kids, took fitness challenges.

Virtual quiz on 9th Sikh Guru’s life

To mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a spiritual programme was organised by Darshan Academy, Ludhiana for nursery to Class 2 students. The pupils recited the ‘Mool Mantar’. Apart from this, the biography and teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru were shared with the students. A virtual quiz was also conducted on the life of the guru.

Tribute paid to Guru Tegh Bahadur

A heartfelt tribute was paid to ‘Hind-ki-chadar’ Guru Tegh Bahadur by BVM, Sector 39, Ludhiana. The students of classes 3 to 5 expressed their gratitude for the guru through posters. Punjabi teacher Rajwinder Kaur in her speech apprised them of the teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru. This was followed by a devotional shabad sung by Harneet of Class 5 and Gurleen of Class 11.

