Punjab school events: Santa spreads holiday cheer at Solitaire International

It came as a pleasant surprise to the children who, due to the pandemic, were missing the Christmas fun that they used to have in their schools.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Tiny tots of Solitaire International School, Sector 22, Panchkula, celebrating Christmas.

Santa Claus from Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula, reached out to children at their doorsteps.

Santa distributed gifts, candies and also tapped his feet with children. He also visited the underprivileged children and brought joy to them. He involved tiny tots in fun activities and also cut a cake with them.

Green Land students decorate Christmas trees



Green Land Convent School, Dugri, Ludhiana, celebrated Christmas virtually. The campus was decorated with colourful balloons, streamers, and stars.



Students dressed in red and white and made craft items. They also sang Christmas carols and expressed their views on the importance of the festival.

Children also decorated Christmas trees.

DPS, Khanna choir sings Christmas carols

The students of Delhi Public School, Khanna, gave speeches, performed dance, staged plays, etc. to mark Christmas celebrations.

The DPS choir sang Christmas carols. The tiny tots of Nursery depicted the birth of Jesus Christ through a play. Students of upper-primary classes spoke about the teachings of Christ. Class 8 children presented a choreography on ‘Thank You, Teachers’ to express their gratitude for their teachers.

Bhavanites turn Santas this Christmas

The students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, initiated a donation drive for the needy to mark Christmas celebrations.

The project: ‘Main bhi Santa’ was undertaken by the Interact Club, Human Excellence Club and Eco Club of the school. The project involved collection of old woollen clothes that would provide warmth to the needy in the harsh winters. Students also donated socks and cotton masks which too have become a necessity post the current pandemic.

A four-member team from the school, including 3 teachers and the president of the Interact Club visited Samarpan Foundation to donate the collected items.

Green Grove kids express gratitude

Green Grove School students celebrated Thanksgiving to appreciate the efforts of farmers who contribute towards society tirelessly and selflessly.

Samiksha, Dilman, Jashnoor, Pavneet, Kanika, Pridhi, Kavneet, and Ekam gave speeches and presented PPTs to thank them. The choir group sang songs of gratitude towards the farmers and the school management.

