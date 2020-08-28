Sections
Punjab school events: Show and tell time at BCM Kindergarten

Important and interesting event that took place at Punjab schools recently.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A student of BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana, taking part in the virtual activity. (HT )

A show and tell activity was conducted in BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road.The objective was to enhance students’ verbal skills, sharpen their memory and boost their confidence.

Children spoke a few lines about objects of their choice.They learnt to use voice modulation and descriptive language to express themselves better.

Children showcase culture of Punjab

Ludhiana : Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organised Punjabi cultural fest for the students of classes 3 to 5.

Parents also attended the virtual fest. Students performed Punjabi folk dance and shared the videos of the same on their school online groups.



Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh lauded the students for their active participation in the fest.

Hygiene workshop for mothers, daughters

Chandigarh : AKSIPS-45 Smart School organised a ‘Mother- Daughter Health and Hygiene’ program in association with Proctor and Gamble.

Resource person Esha Malhotra explained the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty in girls. The importance of hygiene, light exercise and balanced diet was highlighted through a presentation.

She also debunked many myths related to the same. The programme concluded with a quiz and a query session.

