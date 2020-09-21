Punjab school events: St Joseph’s tiny tots shake a leg with their grandparents

A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, showing her poster during the celebrations. (HT )

Students of the Kindergarten block of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated Grandparents Day to make the children recognise their grandparents’ value.

A formal invitation was sent to the grandparents of Nursery and LKG. They joined the virtual venue wherein all the teachers and children welcomed them. Students chanted mantras, sang songs and gave dance performances.

Grandparents shared their memories, experiences and sang melodies of their time. They played antakshari as well. Children pinned beautiful badges onto their grandmas and grandpas, which they had made with the help of their teachers.

Grandparents were shown a video, made and shared by the teachers, with collages of their pictures with their grandchildren. They also danced with their grandchildren.

KG students fed their grandparents their favourite dishes with their hands.

Kids dress as their favourite book characters

Students of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, observed literary week from September 8 to 14 to mark the importance of reading and International Literacy Day celebrations.

Students of Class 1 dressed up as their favourite characters from storybooks and spoke about them.The students of Class 2 shared a review of the storybooks which they had read recently.

The activities were planned to hone the reading, speaking and listening skills and were thoroughly enjoyed by the children.

Green Grove kids learn about greener planet

The students of Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana observed World Ozone Day. The day is observed on 16 September every year to spread awareness among people about the depletion of the ozone layer.

Students presented speeches and Powerpoint presentations to encourage people to save the ozone layer by small but effective efforts.

President JPS Jolly said that this day reminds us that ozone is crucial for life and we must continue to protect it for future generations.

Grandparents Day celebrated online

Students of Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, took part in an online Grandparents Day celebration to honour their grandparents.

Grandparents of students of Classes 1 to 9 were invited for the virtual celebration. Students of Pre- primary section and Classes 10 to 12 uploaded their pictures and videos with their grandparents on the school website.

The grandparents were welcomed by the teachers. Various games such as ‘Antakshri’, ‘‘Boojho Paheli’, ‘Tol Mol ke Bol’ and ‘Guess the Song’ were organised for them.

Virtual fancy dress competition held

Under the aegis of founders and directors of Mount Carmel Ernest Charles Samuel and Annie Charles J Samuel, a virtual fancy dress competition was organised by the students of Class 5 of Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh.

Asmany as 24 students took part in the contest.

The students showcased their talents while enacting different characters.

Principal Parveena John stated that such activities give boost to the creative imagination and expression of the children.

She also congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of the participants.

Bhavan Vidyalaya teachers honoured

Two teachers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, were felicitated with a national award each at a ceremony organised by IPN India Practically | INSPIRE AWARDS 2020 – Global Honors for Teachers.

More than 1,200 teachers from all over India had participated in the event.

Teachers Sonia Arora, head, IT department, and Rachita Khurana have been awarded with e-certificates of achievement and CredEd 12 month’s exclusive subscriptions.

Sonia Arora made her mark in the ‘Inspired Round the Clock Reassurer’ category and Rachita has emerged victor in the category ‘Inspired Forerunner’.

Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated both the teachers.

Students celebrate Hindi Diwas

Students of The Sky School,Sector 21, Panchkula, celebrated Hindi Diwas. They took part in a variety of activities online. They recited poems, gave speeches to show their appreciation towards the official language. Teachers told them the importance of Hindi.The day is observed on September 14 every year.

Tiny tots make cards, recite poems

Children of Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore, celebrated Grandparents Day virtually. To acknowledge their grandparents’ contribution in their lives, students made cards, recited poems, sang songs and gave dance performances. Director Bimla Arora congratulated all children for their presentations exhibiting their affection for their grandparents.