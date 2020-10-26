Sections
Punjab school events: St Soldiers kids celebrate victory of good over evil

Children drew, made stick puppets, and masks on the theme of the day. Teachers presented a vivid description of Ram Katha and reinforced the message of the triumph of good over evil.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A student of St Soldiers School, Sector 16 in Panchkula taking part in the virtual celebrations. (HT)

Dussehra, the festival of victory of good over evil, was celebrated by the students of the kindergarten section of St Soldiers School, Sector 16, Panchkula.

Children drew, made stick puppets, and masks on the theme of the day. Teachers presented a vivid description of Ram Katha and reinforced the message of the triumph of good over evil. Students also sang songs and rhymes related to the festival.

Dussehra marks the end of both Durga Puja and Navratri festival. It is believed that it was on this day that Goddess Durga slayed the demon king Mahishasura, and Lord Rama defeated King Ravana, both victories of good over evil.

BCM Kindergarten kids exhibit craft skills



BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, celebrated Dussehra on Saturday. The tiny tots of Nursery and LKG exhibited their craft skills by making Ravan with paper.



UKG students showcased their oratory skills by speaking on the significance of the festival. Headmistress Ritu Syal appreciated the efforts of the students and urged them to follow the path of truth. Principal DP Guleria conveyed his best wishes to all.

Children express gratitude towards grandparents

Students of St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula, celebrated Grandparents’ Day to mark their love and gratitude for their grandparents. They wore colourful dresses to take part in a virtual bonding activity with their grandparents. All children recited poems and gave handmade cards to their grandparents. The event concluded with the grandparents blessing all children.

Children celebrate Dussehra

The students of BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri celebrated Dussehra on Sunday. Children made puppets of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, Hanumana, and Ravana. The objective was to apprise students of the significance of the victory of good over evil. Teachers showed students a video highlighting the life of Lord Rama.

