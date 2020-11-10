Sections
Punjab school events: Story enactment session at St Joseph’s School

The students got an opportunity to exhibit their talent. They enacted different characters of the story and were dressed accordingly.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, dressed as a frog during the story enactment session. (HT)

An online story enactment session was conducted for students of Class 1 of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh.

The students got an opportunity to exhibit their talent. They enacted different characters of the story and were dressed accordingly. They also used props to enhance their performance. The aim of organising the virtual event was to make children more confident and expressive.

Coordinator Shelza Arora appreciated their performance.

Mount Carmel students showcase their creativity



Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, conducted a virtual colouring contest for students to develop their soft innovative skills.



The contest was organised under the leadership of founders and directors Earnest Charles J Samuel and Annie Charles Samuel.

The objective was to give students an opportunity to showcase their creativity. They enjoyed taking part in the online contest.

KV students take integrity pledge

Students and staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Zirakpur, Mohali, observed Vigilance Awareness Week.

Devinder Kaur, PGT geography, and Prem Lata, TGT, social studies, conducted educational sessions under the theme: Vigilant India, prosperous India. An integrity pledge was administered to all students and staff members. Satya Prakash, PGT economics, conducted a quiz for students.

Students sensitised against bullying

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, observed anti-bullying day to build global momentum to end bullying and eliminate violence in schools.

Students of classes 9 to 12 were sensitised about the impact of bullying. They were also warned against resorting to cyber bulling.

Principal Baldeep Pandher said it was elders’ duty to sensitise children about the repercussions of bullying.

