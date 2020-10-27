Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: Students bring Dussehra scenes to life through art

Punjab school events: Students bring Dussehra scenes to life through art

They made masks of Maa Durga and Ravana. They also created Dussehra scenes on posters and Maa Durga’s portraits through Mandala art.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

A student of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, in Ludhiana showing her artwork. (HT )

Students of classes 1 to 8 of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, took part in a plethora of activities to mark Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and to reinforce the message that good always triumphs evil.

They made masks of Maa Durga and Ravana. They also created Dussehra scenes on posters and Maa Durga’s portraits through Mandala art.

They even presented one-act plays based on the banishment of Rama from Ayodhaya, followed by his victory over Ravana. Principal DP Guleria urged students to follow the path of truth.

Ryan Int’l students learn to use balancing scales



Students of Ryan International School, Mohali, took part in a fun activity on measurements.



They learnt how to compare weights with a balance scale and compared the weight of everyday objects in plastic containers.

Children learnt concepts of ‘heavy’ and ‘light’ and had fun sorting the objects by their weight.

Green Land School holds virtual PTM

A virtual parent-teacher meeting was organised for the parents of students of pre-nursery to Class 8 by Green Land Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, Ludhiana.

Teachers discussed the performance of students in the first term online exams with their parents.

The parents appreciated the fact that the online classes made learning fun for their children.

The Sky School celebrates Dussehra online

An effigy of Covid-19 was burnt on the campus of The Sky School, Sector 21, Panchkula, instead of Ravana this year.

The ceremony was attended by all online.

Students were told that there is no denying that evil prevails in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.

The principal wished everyone a very Happy Vijaya Dashami said that we all should eliminate the negative traits that seek refuge within us and strive to become a better version of ourselves.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
Oct 27, 2020 13:11 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
Oct 27, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 13:45 IST
PM Modi condoles death of Kanodia brothers, tweets photo
Oct 27, 2020 13:51 IST
Mandeep’s mental toughness has rubbed off on the entire team: KL Rahul
Oct 27, 2020 13:40 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Gurua constituency
Oct 27, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.