Punjab school events: Students make cards, sing songs for teachers

Students of Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, presenting cards to their teachers during the online Teacher’s Day celebrations. (HT )

The students of Stepping Stones School, Sector 38-A, Chandigarh, celebrated Teacher’s Day virtually.

They expressed their gratitude by making cards, singing songs and reciting poems for their teachers. The school authorities also appreciated the efforts made by the teachers especially during the pandemic.

Videos of students performing various activities on the occasion were uploaded on the school’s Facebook page.

Surprise virtual event for teachers

Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, appreciated its teaching community’s efforts and lauded them for quickly adapting to the new teaching methods amid the pandemic.

Students organised a surprise virtual programme for their teachers.They dedicated songs to their teachers, gave dance performances, and recited poems.

Teacher’s Day celebrations held online

Teachers’ Day was celebrated online at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur. Principal Deepika Sandhu lit the ceremonial lamp. Students performed traditional dance and recited poems in honour of their teachers.

Lavanya of Class 9 gave a speech on the life and works of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Ishita and Sanjini of Class 7 along with Tejinder Kaur of Class 9 recited poems to express their gratitude towards teachers. Sakshi Dubey of Class 12 also recited a poem in praise of her teachers.