Sections
E-Paper
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: Students make cards, sing songs for teachers

Punjab school events: Students make cards, sing songs for teachers

Punjab school events: Important and interesting event that took place at Punjab schools recently.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students of Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, presenting cards to their teachers during the online Teacher’s Day celebrations. (HT )

The students of Stepping Stones School, Sector 38-A, Chandigarh, celebrated Teacher’s Day virtually.

They expressed their gratitude by making cards, singing songs and reciting poems for their teachers. The school authorities also appreciated the efforts made by the teachers especially during the pandemic.

Videos of students performing various activities on the occasion were uploaded on the school’s Facebook page.

Surprise virtual event for teachers



Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, appreciated its teaching community’s efforts and lauded them for quickly adapting to the new teaching methods amid the pandemic.



Students organised a surprise virtual programme for their teachers.They dedicated songs to their teachers, gave dance performances, and recited poems.

Teacher’s Day celebrations held online

Teachers’ Day was celebrated online at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur. Principal Deepika Sandhu lit the ceremonial lamp. Students performed traditional dance and recited poems in honour of their teachers.

Lavanya of Class 9 gave a speech on the life and works of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Ishita and Sanjini of Class 7 along with Tejinder Kaur of Class 9 recited poems to express their gratitude towards teachers. Sakshi Dubey of Class 12 also recited a poem in praise of her teachers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sep 07, 2020 16:15 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST

latest news

Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services
Sep 07, 2020 17:51 IST
The pandemic taught us that we need art to survive: Shweta Basu Prasad
Sep 07, 2020 17:53 IST
Australian man offers his services as a ‘Dad for hire’
Sep 07, 2020 17:44 IST
Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention
Sep 07, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.