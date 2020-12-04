Sections
Punjab school events: Tiny tots of INNOKIDS showcase their creativity

In the paper tearing and pasting activity, the little ones used bits of coloured paper to fill the given objects and scenes. In the draw and colour activity, the little ones filled the objects and scenes with their choice of colours.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Tiny tots of INNOKIDS – The Pre- Primary School took part in various online activities. A paper tearing and pasting activity was organised for students of Kindergarten 1 while a draw and colour activity was organised for Kindergarten 2.

The objective of conducting the activities was to enhance the motor skills, concentration, colour recognition, hand and eye coordination and, creativity of the students. INNOKIDS director Alka appreciated the efforts of the students.

New student council formed



Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, organised an investiture ceremony to commemorate the oath taking of the elected office-bearers.



The council members were accompanied by their parents during the ceremony. This year the titles were awarded and pinned by the parents themselves.

Green Land children make paper boats

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School organised a paper boat making activity for students of Pre-nursery to Kindergarten. The students enjoyed making these small mementos of childhood.

Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded the efforts of the students and said that education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think in an appropriate manner.

Darshan Academy holds awareness talk

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organised an online awareness talk for the students of Nursery to Class 3.

The topic was: How can we protect ourselves. Resource person Mehak Bansal, a paediatrician and child care specialist, sensitised students and their parents about bad touch and good touch.

Sanskriti KMV kids pay tributes to Guru Nanak

Sanskriti KMV School marked the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The principal, students and teachers prayed at home. The school organised a series of home activities for the students to highlight the teachings of the guru. The music department released shabad gyan online.

Students presented their thoughts in the form of poems, slogans, posters and collages. Principal Rachna Monga, told students about the teachings of Guru Nanak and it’s relevance in today’s world.

Emm Aar Int’l students celebrate Van Mahotsav

The NCC Air Wing of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, Jalandhar, celebrated Van Mahotsav. All students planted saplings at various places on campus.

Principal Navdeep Vashistha distributed the saplings among all students and motivated them to plant saplings in their respective homes as well. Children also took an oath to look after them.

