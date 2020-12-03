Punjab school events: USPC Jain kids celebrate Parkash Utsav virtually

The students of USPC Jain Group of Schools, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary on Monday. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, students took part in the celebrations from their respective homes.

To pay tributes to the guru, the students and the teachers recited poems and gave speeches on the occasion. Later, everyone recited the “Mool mantra” to pay homage to the guru.

School president Sandeep Jain, , general secretary Mohinder Paul Jain, and manager Mohinder Pal Jain, graced the occasion. Principal Vinny Malhotra urged the students to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and maintain peace and harmony in their lives.

GSSS-23 pupils hold plantation drive

A plantation drive was held by the NCC naval wing and NSS wing of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, Chandigarh. A “Chandan Vatika” has been developed under the guidance of Ranjana Shrivastva, assistant director, vocational education, and Rajeev Kumar, principal of the school.

RIS kids learn about means of transport

Ryan International School, Mohali, organised a collage-making activity for students of Class 3. They learnt to identify and classify different modes of transport and communication. It proved to be a rich learning experience for the students. The activity also helped develop their language skills and boost their confidence.

Online sessions held for parents

BCM School, Basant Avenue, conducted a series of online session for parents of students from November 25 to December 1. Topics that were covered included nurturing good mental health in children, impact of video games on children and role of parents in making online class meaningful.

GGNPS children showcase their creativity

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana, organised an online poster-making activity on Wednesday.

Students of Classes 8 to 12 made posters to mark anti–pollution day. Principal Gunmeet Kaur said it is important to sensitise students on the issue of rising pollution and ways to curb it . She lauded the students for their efforts. She said that organising such events not only bring out the creativity of the students but also boost their confidence.

World Aids Day observed at Green Grove Public School

Green Grove Public School observed World AIDS Day on Wednesday to sensitise students on the issues pertaining to the disease. Students from Classes 9 to 11 spoke on the causes and symptoms of AIDS along with preventive measures. They delivered speeches and PPTS were shown.