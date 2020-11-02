Punjab school events: Virtual singing contest creates magical moments

A student taking part in the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex virtual solo song (semi-classical) competition 2020 conducted by BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT)

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, conducted the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (LSSC) virtual solo song (semi-classical) competition 2020.

Only one contender from each school was allowed to participate. Students of classes 9 to 12 from a multitude of Ludhiana schools sent recorded renditions.

Children were adjudged based on voice, melody, rhythm, and overall presentation.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School stood first, Nankana Sahib Public School stood second and, Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, stood third.The winners were awarded online certificates.

Pupils pay tribute to Sardar Patel

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Karamsar Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana, commemorated the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Students gave speeches, wrote slogans, and made posters. They, along with their teachers, took an oath to stay united for the welfare of the nation.

Valmiki Jayanti celebrated online

Students of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Jalalpur, celebrated Valmiki Jayanti virtually. A prayer meeting was held online. Students sang bhajans, gave speeches, and made PPTs. Headmistress Divya Mehta shared Valmiki’s teachings with the students. Teachers celebrated the day on campus.

Kids give speeches, perform dance

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, celebrated the birth anniversaries of Maharishi Valmiki and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Ritika Makkar and Tisha of Class 12 gave speeches, Kashish of Class 11 performed dance, and Archi of Class 11 gave a PowerPoint presentation.

BCM kids pay homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, celebrated National Unity Day to pay homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

A special assembly was conducted wherein teachers told students about the importance of national unity. Students made posters to spread the message of unity and were shown a documentary on the philosophies and life of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

All students and faculty members took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge. A quiz was also held on the occasion.

Darshan Academy organises fancy dress contest

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organised an open virtual fancy dress competition to build public relations.

The competition was organised for children of three age groups: 2.5 years to 4.5 years, 2- 4.5 years to 6 years, and 3- 6 years to 8 years.

Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts of the parents and the children.

Green Grove pupils recite poems

Green Grove Public School celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who played an indispensable role in uniting India into one nation after its independence.

Students made posters, took part in a quiz contest, wrote slogans, gave speeches, recited poems, and made PPTs. Senior students, management, and staff members took the pledge of unity.

President JPS Jolly appreciated the efforts of the school staff and students.