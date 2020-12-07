Sections
Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organises online fitness competition

To motivate the students to do regular exercise for immune boosting benefits, Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organised an online intra-section fitness competition for the students of Classes 6 to 8.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 17:34 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The students participated in fitness activities during the event

Being physically fit and healthy has gained all the more importance during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown period. To motivate the students to do regular exercise for immune boosting benefits, Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organised an online intra-section fitness competition for the students of Classes 6 to 8.

The students participated in activities like yoga, wall push-up, spot jumping with immense vigour and zeal. In these challenging times, the students have been successful in spreading the message that even during the global pandemic one must leave aside the sedentary lifestyle and be the changemakers.

Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida, conducts Space Week on virtual platform

With an aim to stimulate scientific perspective among students, Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida, organised Space Week 2020 on a virtual platform. Throughout the week, various events based on the yearly theme ‘Satellites Improve Life’ were organised. The students from Classes 6-12 enthusiastically participated in those events and showcased imaginative, artistic and scientific skills to present the impact of satellites in our daily lives. The yearly theme was commendably highlighted by the impressive posters made by the students.

With the help of a PowerPoint presentation, the students of Class 12 explained the concepts of weather and climate through satellite data and Space Application for Disaster Risk Management. In the satellite designing competition, the students from Classes 6-10 came up with a proficiently designed model of satellites. An essay writing contest on the topic ‘Satellites Our Future Lifeline’ gave an opportunity to the students to pen down their research and knowledge effectively.



A quiz contest on the theme Satellites witnessed an enthusiastic participation of the students.

Beautiful Images of the Moon and the Sun alongside earthly scenery and photographs of the night sky presented by the students of Classes 11 - 12 were highly appreciated.

The event was a great success as it gave a perfect platform to the students to present their imaginative, artistic and scientific sides.

