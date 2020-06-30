Rebooting classes into virtual reality

Apeejay School, Pitampura, organises ‘The Brew House’

Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left people scared to their core and brought the entire world to a standstill, Apeejay School, Pitampura, came up with a concept of engaging its students, parents and alumni through an online initiative titled ‘The Brew House’.

The pandemic could not scare the vision and mission of Apeejay Education Society.

The idea behind hosting that digital event was to stay connected and get over the trauma of lockdown and to rejuvenate. For that occasion, various activities were designed to allow students to present their expertise while strengthening their family bonds. Many exciting activities scheduled for a month attracted overwhelming responses from students, parents, grandparents and alumni.

The senior-wing students showcased a battle of wits and perfect shots of verbal discourse by expressing their views on topics like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘My Learning from Covid-19’, ‘When the debate is lost slander becomes the tool of the weak ’, etc as part of activities titled ‘Thought Evacuate –Ted Talk’, ‘Spoken Fest- Book Discussion’ and ‘Crossfire & New Vision – the Panel Discussion’.

Students and alumni sang popular ghazals and songs during events like ‘Sham-e-Ghazal’ and ‘Zoomtakshri’. In addition, students presented scintillating performances during the ‘Dance Jugalbandi’, event, pairing with their parents. The middle school too performed exciting activities like ‘Mimicry-oclock’, ‘Scrabble-Babble’, ‘Brain Witch Brew – Quiz Time’ and lots more to engage the students. Kudos to the parents who took it upon them to ensure that their children make the best use of the opportunity provided to them.

The primary department also held activities like ‘Skills and Thrills’ ‘Puppet Show’, ‘Rubik’s and Me’, and ‘Brain Witch Brew’. Everything was so perfectly lined up for the day that every Brew House show was a houseful show. The participation of families with grandparents and the praying and performing together warmed everybody’s heart. All those activities strengthened the school-home connection. The sincere efforts put in by the school, staff, students, alumni and parents did made it a grand success. Principal Veena Goel rightly said ‘Everything in life is possible provided you have the will to do it’.

Ramjas School, RK Puram, celebrates Eco Day

Activities were held to raise awareness about ecology

The students of Ramjas School, RK Puram, celebrated the World Environment Day through virtual classes. On that day, various activities were held to raise awareness about different environmental issues the world is facing today. Students were encouraged to do their part in preserving our nature. Apart from that, other activities such as watering plants, sharing PPT on environment, preparing 3D model of trees and rhyme recitation were also conducted. Students found a creative and interactive way to celebrate the day.

Parent-teacher webinar conducted at Mount Olympus School, Gurugram

Mount Olympus School, Gurugram, conducted a parent-teacher webinar titled ‘Together We Can’, focusing on the greater responsibility the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put on both parents and teachers – the responsibility of nurturing and mentoring children in these challenging times. That webinar witnessed an overwhelming participation of 132 parents and teachers. The occasion was graced by renowned psychiatrist Dr Deepak Gupta, founder director of CCAW. Dr Gupta explained about the roles of both parents and teachers in nurturing children and shared with parents the solutions to overwhelming challenges.

Virtual MUN held at DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar

The 2020 edition of the Model United Nations (MUN) of DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, was conducted successfully. The two-day event was conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In her inaugural address, teacher in-charge Suhasini Khushinder Nath spoke about the resilience shown by students towards online education. Various UN committees that were stimulated during the event included the United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Human Rights Commission, and the World Health Organisation. In addition, two Indian committees were also stimulated --- the Indian National Congress and the Niti Aayog. Students from Nigeria, Japan, Russia, Georgia and Egypt, apart from India, took part in it.

Webinar organised at AIS, Dilshad Garden

Swapna Nair, principal of Arwachin International School (AIS), Dilshad Garden. A webinar to discuss the most talked-about topic ‘Cyber Security for Children in the Virtual World’ during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic organised by the school

At a time when the new normal is the virtual world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Swapna Nair, principal of Arwachin International School (AIS), Dilshad Garden, and president of Abyudaya Sahodaya, organised a webinar to discuss the most talked-about topic ‘Cyber Security for Children in the Virtual World’ during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Organised in collaboration with the Shahdara District Legal Services Authority , the webinar witnessed the participation of over 2,000 people including principals and teachers from countries like Dubai, Oman, Muscat, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Nepal. Resource persons were Delhi State Legal Services Authority member secretary Kanwaljeet Arora and cyber crime expert and AOR Supreme Court Neeraj Arora. The moderator was National Victor Public School, Delhi, principal Veena Mishra. Arora answered the questions of the participants regarding financial frauds and many other issues. The resource persons highlighted the need for parents to keep in touch with their children about the details of their accounts on Facebook, Whatsapp etc. Nair said it is important to apply preventative mechanisms to reduce the risk of harm to children and young people in physical and online environments that they engage with.

Online activities galore at IIS, Dwarka

Virtual classes have optimised students’ learning experience

The initiative of Indraprastha International School (IIS), Dwarka, to start its online programme is based on three E’s: (1) Exploring new techniques, teaching methodologies and making best use of material available at our place; (2) Experimenting different way of teaching ; and (3) Engaging children creatively in different activities which they find interesting and challenging . Students are thoroughly engaged as they view presentations or videos and interact with other participants. The scholastic and co-scholastic lessons aim to keep the students engaged as they are given rich learning opportunities in various fields like art, games, yoga music and dance, science, language development, app development, general knowledge, virtual tours, and mathematics. IIS students secured the first position in the virtual Quiz 2020 competition and also did well in other online inter-school competitions and MUNs . Various activities conducted virtually to enhance students’ critical thinking skills. Virtual classes have optimised students’ learning experience.