Riveting tales for young readers

Say Yes to good health and No to Germasura, the deadliest monster of them all, with this simple book that encourages you to think about hygiene. Edited by Geeta Dharmarajan and illustrated by various acclaimed illustrators, Supergirls Find A Solution is part of Katha’s Wash Series – a special series that promotes hygienic behaviours and clean environment to help children stay healthy and happy, and make learning about water, hygiene, and sanitation cool and fun! This book is available as paperback and Kindle e-book and can be read in English, Hindi, and Telugu.

Supergirls Find A Solution

Editor: Geeta Dharmarajan

From the solutions of promoting hygienic behaviours and clean environment to help children stay healthy and happy to drawing the attention of young minds to big ideas such as climate change, kindness and gender, this set of books offers the young readers many interesting tales. There are playful kitten Kuttan, Little Ayanda, a story abot a perfect cat, and another story that celebrates dogs. These tales will appeal to children to children of all ages.

Kuttan the kitten is as playful as ever. Come along with him and his brother Appu as they make a strange new friend. This book is part of our treasured Kuttan Series, a fascinating series with gorgeous artwork that takes you to the world of Kuttan, a fun-loving little kitten, and his adventures. These pocket-sized books are nifty and full of lovable characters that will appeal to children of all ages. Written by Serene Kasim and illustrated by Sonal Panse, this book is available as an e-book on Amazon Kindle.

Kuttan Meets A furry Friend

Author: Serene Kasim

Once there was an old woman and an old man who wanted to adopt a cat. But when the old man steps out to find the perfect cat, he stumbles upon a sweet surprise that could change their lives forever. Katha brings you Millions of Cats, a 90-year-old, award-winning story from American literature, written by Wanda Gag with doses of humour, kindness, and love. Wrapped in the Indian flavours of delightful illustrations by Boski Jain, this little bundle of magic will take you for a ride to places far and wide, and elicit happy sighs and smiles. This book is a new release at Katha and is available for purchase as paperback and Kindle e-book.

Millions of Cats

Author: Wanda Gag

Here’s a book that celebrates dogs, and gives another reason to love them! This book is part of the Thinkbook Series; a series that draws the attention of young minds to big ideas such as kindness, climate change, gender, and more. Designed with illustrations, cartoons and photographs, these books provide useful material for projects, essays, debates, and discussions . It’s available as paperback and Kindle e-book and has been published in English and Hindi.

My Big Book of Dogs

Authors: Aileen Fisher,Guha, Kalli Dakos, Sarang Dev Murthy

Little Ayanda loves her father a lot but one day he goes away, and doesn’t return. She is so sad that she decides she doesn’t want to grow up. So she stays small for a long time, even when her friends tease her. One day her mother gets sick and she changes her mind. She grows bigger so that she can help her family. But when trouble strikes her village, is she big and brave enough to save everyone? This book is part of Katha’s “World Library”; a space to discover new cultures. This book is available as paperback.

The Little Girl Who Didn’t Want to Grow Up

Author: Veronique Tadjo