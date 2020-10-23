Riveting tales of fun and fantasy

The books mentioned in this section packed with fun, fantasy and adventure. Meet the Sushi Sisters and Meri Pebble, professional spy mermaids in the first book. Learn how reading helps overcome the most of the problems; take a deep dive into the adventurous life of sharks and join four bunnies on a hunt of hidden treasure. And the last book, tells the fascinating things about dinosaurs.

Bad Mermaids Meet the Sushi Sisters

Author: Sibéal Pounder and Illustrated by Jason Cockcroft

Meri Pebble, professional spy mermaid, has a new mission. She’s going to be a personal assistant to the Sushi Sisters (famous for their notorious appearance on reality TV programme Catwalk Prawn, and for driving around in a submarine shaped like a giant bit of sushi). Beattie, Mimi, Zelda and Steve the talking seahorse are coming along for the ride as the least convincing glam squad ever. Meanwhile, on land, their human friend Paris is moving from California to a castle in Scotland complete with a loch rumoured to be haunted by a mermaid. Things are getting seriously weird in Sibéal Pounder’s Bad Mermaids series!

Beware! Ralfy Rabbit and the Secret Book Biter

Author: Emily MacKenzie and Illustrated by Emily MacKenzie

Ralfy Rabbit Loves books. He loves nothing more than finding a quiet spot and reading. But things aren’t so quiet anymore … Rodney, Ralfy’s new baby brother, is making sure of that. And when Ralfy discovers a huge bite-mark hole in one of his favourite books, things go from bad to worse. Who could be behind the biting? Ralfy Rabbit is determined to find out! A gorgeous story about how reading can overcome even the most of the problems. From the creator of the internationally successful Wanted! Ralfy Rabbit, Book Burglar.

The Funny Life of Sharks

Author: James Campbell and Illustrated by Rob Jones

Ever wondered why sharks have such a bad reputation? Are they dangerous, humanmunching monsters? Or have we got it all wrong? In fact, only six people get attacked by sharks every year across the whole world. And how many sharks are eaten by humans every year? One hundred million! So maybe sharks are more afraid of us. So, whether you’re seriously afraid of sharks or love them so much you want to invite a shark to your next birthday party, this hilarious book is for you.

…

We’re Going on a Treasure Hunt

Author: Martha Mumford and Illustrated by Laura Hughes

Join the fun as four bunnies set off on a thrilling pirate adventure to find the hidden treasure chest. With ten gold coins to find hidden under the flaps, it’s an action-packed treasure hunt! You’ll need to watch out for the obstacles along the way – leaping dolphins, colourful parrots, scary sharks and naughty monkeys – and help the bunnies get home in time for a delicious surprise! Stuffed with piratical fun, this is the perfect gift for everyone who loves adventure.

What the Dinosaurs Saw Life on Earth Before Humans

Author: Fatti Burke and Illustrated by Fatti Burke

Watch our world come to life amid bubbling volcanoes and electrical storms in this vibrantly illustrated account of life on Earth before humans. It’s time to discover What the Dinosaurs Saw. Discover what we know about their bodies, diet, habitats and learn their family tree. With amazing facts and awe-inspiring illustrations by the award-winning Fatti Burke, What the Dinosaurs Saw will fascinate children and families with the story of our universe and life of Earth.