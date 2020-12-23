Rohini School hosts annual event Ecstasy 2020

The live inauguration ceremony of the event, which saw the participation of 29 eminent schools, was a huge success.

Recognising the talent of the new-age learners, Maxfort School, Rohini, hosted a grand inter-school creative event titled Ecstasy 2020. Amid the turbulent Covid-19 pandemic times, this year Ecstasy was organised on a digital platform.

The school believes that the goal of education is to help the children invent themselves and become individuals who are capable of doing great new things. That event provided the perfect platform to the students to realise their dreams of innovation and imagination.

A lot of talent and innovation was showcased during that glorious event wherein the participants were thrilled to prove their mettle by giving their best in their respective categories.

The event was the exuberant blend of the virtual with human resources. The live inauguration ceremony was a huge success. Twenty-nine eminent schools participated in that magnum opus of creativity and innovation. The propitious lamp lighting ceremony was held in order to usher in a wonderful beginning. It was followed by the Ganesha Vandana that provided serenity to the virtual assemblage.

School principal Dr. Ratna Chakravarty welcomed the honoured principals of the participating schools, guide teachers, participants and parents. Dr. Chakravarty motivated the contestants with words of encouragement and enthusiasm to give their best and enjoy the bliss of their performance.

Dr. Chakravarty also congratulated the talented Maxfortians who have brought laurels to their institution with their exceptional academic performances in Classes 10 and 12 for the 2019-20 academic session.

The innovative categories for that grand event were– Mathtrix for Classes 3-4, Created to Create for Classes 5-6, Navaras for Classes 7-8 , Roohaniyat (solo Sufi music competition) for Classes 9-10 .

For the science stream students of Classes 11-12, the category’s name was Budding Scientist (a live competition), for the commerce stream, it was Reincarnation while for the humanities stream, it was The Voice of Truth.

The vibrant day pervaded the air with a fountain of optimism and gaiety. It also painted the canvas of perfection with the appreciable talent shown by the participants in various events.

Eventually, this exuberant panache replenished everyone with energy, enthusiasm and elation for many more victorious feats.