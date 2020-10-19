Ryan International, Gurugram holds webinar on E-Waste Day

Eco- Ramp Competition

Delhi Heritage School, Sec-22, Rohini organised an Eco-Ramp Competiton using the best of waste to create wonderful costumes. Each and every student participated with enthusiasm and zest. They came up with varied innovative ideas. It was a fun-filled activity. The main highlight of the competition was the confidence of the budding fashion artists. They dressed up in innovative costumes made from a wide variety of waste materials like old CDs , bangles, paper glasses, leaves and newspapers etc. The students introduced themselves and their attire very gracefully. The teachers encouraged the participants and parents provided valuable support. They clicked beautiful photographs and videos of their children walking the ramp. The students were thrilled to be a part of the colourful, vibrant and energising event. The competition was judged by Madhu Sachdeva, a renowned classical dancer, film and TV actress. She praised the participants for putting up a wonderful show and admired their grace and confidence. The judges’ verdict was based on attire, confidence and originality. E-certificates were given to the winners. The Eco- Ramp Competition turned out to be a lively and scintillating affair, clubbed with awesome talent showcased by the students. “Smashing smiles, vibrant attires and stellar performances enthralled all. Such competitions generally aim at bringing forth the hidden talent of the students and helping them to recognise their calibre,” said the Head of School Vibha Gupta.

International E-Waste Day

Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram organised a webinar to celebrate International E-Waste Day as a campaign for students to become engaged in real-world problem solving. It is an initiative programme by Clean to Green under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in association with the Digital India Campaign.

The resource person, Kezia Chand, TOT-certified trainer by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, addressed the students and equipped them with knowledge on e- waste, its management and government rules and regulation about it. She encouraged the students to use the platform to create meaningful solutions that make our planet a better place to live. The students participated in competitions like creating blog posts, writing poems, slogan writing and drawing illustrations on the theme of ‘Connect N Collect.

The students enthusiastically participated in the webinar, interacted with the resource person and discussed new ways of solving problems related with e-waste to the environment at large. School Principal Peeya Sharma also addressed the students and appreciated their interest and efforts towards e-waste management and also informed them that Ryan International School, Sohna Road has been declared as a centre for e-waste collection and all students. The staff can bring the e-waste to the collection centre. they are also being motivated to encourage their friends, family members and neighbours to do the same.

Founders’ Day

Founders aspire to create meaningful, strategic solutions that make some corner of the world, no matter how small, a better place. Life on the earth is transient, to do something good for the betterment of the society is the right thought process. Guided by this vision, SD Public School, (SDPS), East Punjabi Bagh was established by its founders to uplift sections of the society. Ever since then they have never looked back. It has been 37 years now and many generations have come, attained the best of education and are flourishing in life. Some are doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, professionals, successful businessmen, colonels in the army and what not. SD Public School, East Punjabi Bagh celebrated its 37th Founders’ Day with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. The visionaries of the school, chairman Dayal Chand Garg, Gopal Krishan Gupta, the manager, and Dr. Sushil Kumar Gupta graced the occasion. The school principal, Umesh Kumar Chhikara, is a great guiding force who strikes a balance between tradition and modernity. Though the event took place virtually, the vigour and vitality displayed by children was no less. A large number of parents also graced the occasion. House captains Kirti, Niti, Shanti, and Pragati showcased their thoughts through words and visuals on the occasion.