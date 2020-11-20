Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Ryan International students explain importance of plants

Ryan International students explain importance of plants

Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrated its tenth founder’s day virtually. Geet Sethi, nine times world billiards champion, was the chief guest.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A student of Ryan International School, Mohali, displaying her write-up during the online session.

Ludhiana : Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrated its tenth founder’s day virtually. Geet Sethi, nine times world billiards champion, was the chief guest.

Tiny tots of the Pre-primary wing presented a show: Hope never ends. Students of Class 3 presented a play on the rejuvenation of nature during Covid-19. The principal read out the school report and acquainted the parents with the achievements of the school in 2019-20. Khushdeep Kaur of Class 10 got an award for being the best participant in virtual assemblies.

Students also staged a short play on social media and youth and performed bhangra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Nov 20, 2020 14:52 IST
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST

latest news

Sonia Gandhi forms panels on economy, foreign affairs, national security; former PM to head all 3
Nov 20, 2020 15:38 IST
Local administration to decide on reopening of schools in Maharashtra
Nov 20, 2020 15:40 IST
TV celebs feel reach, connect and loyalty is what makes TV special
Nov 20, 2020 15:39 IST
Ryan International students explain importance of plants
Nov 20, 2020 15:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.