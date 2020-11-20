Ryan International students explain importance of plants

A student of Ryan International School, Mohali, displaying her write-up during the online session.

Ludhiana : Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrated its tenth founder’s day virtually. Geet Sethi, nine times world billiards champion, was the chief guest.

Tiny tots of the Pre-primary wing presented a show: Hope never ends. Students of Class 3 presented a play on the rejuvenation of nature during Covid-19. The principal read out the school report and acquainted the parents with the achievements of the school in 2019-20. Khushdeep Kaur of Class 10 got an award for being the best participant in virtual assemblies.

Students also staged a short play on social media and youth and performed bhangra.