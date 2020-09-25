School Events: DPS Khanna gets new student council

DPS, Khanna gets new student council

Ludhiana : The student council of Delhi Public School, Khanna, Ludhiana, for the 2020-21 academic session was formed on Thursday.

The vice-chairperson and the chairman of the school interviewed 30 students from classes 10, 11, and 12 online for the posts of council members.

Krish Dhiman was made the head boy while Sachi Gupta was made the head girl.

Karandeep Gill was made the deputy head boy and Simarpreet Kaur was made the deputy head girl. Yuvraj Singh Hara was appointed the new sports captain (boys) and Jiya Kumar sports captain (girls).

Adeshbir Singh, Manveer Singh, Savijit Kaur, and Mehul Khullar were declared the house captains of Falcons, Panthers, Stallions, and Tuskers house, respectively.

It’s time for dumb charades at BCM Kindergarten

Ludhiana : Children of BCM Kindergarten took part in a dumb charades activity to mark International Day of Sign Languages.

Children acted on the given situations without speaking and also tried to guess the act and expressions in the activity conducted during virtual class.

This activity made them learn that being deaf is not a disability. This activity also increased the awareness about sign language.

St Soldiers’ students showcase their communication skills

Panchkula : Students of Nursery of St Soldiers School, Sector 16, Panchkula, showcased their acting skills during a role-play activity on the theme ‘Creepy crawlies’.

The tiny tots were dressed in costumes of different ants, butterflies, lady bugs, spiders, caterpillars, etc. They spoke about the homes, colours and sounds of the garden creatures.

This activity helped the students their communication skills and boost their confidence on the virtual stage.

The aim of this activity was to involve students in learning about different garden creatures and to make it a fun filled experience. Students eagerly participated in the activity and enjoyed it.

Ryan Int’l kids mark Int’l Day of Peace

Mohali : Students of Ryan International School, Mohali, celebrated International Day of Peace virtually.

Taking a pledge to spread the message of peace , students participated in various activities like intercultural and inter-faith dialogues, meditation and prayer, writing peace poetry, universal peace statement writing, what peace means to me, fingerprint dove display and many more.

All the students were told the importance of promoting a harmonious and peaceful society. International Day of Peace observed on September 21 every year.