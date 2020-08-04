Schools have smooth run on virtual path

Fun activity held at St. Michael’s, Pusa Road

The lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic might have brought a lot of activities to a halt but it couldn’t dampen the spirits of St. Michael’s Sr. Sec School, Pusa Road. Under the guidance of its principal Sabu Joseph and with help from the collaboration of various teacher coordinators, the school came up with a bright idea to conduct an ‘In-House Fun Activity’. It involved an active participation of students from Class 1 to 12 as well as their parents. On that occasion, students organised various activities such as ‘Best Out Of Waste’, ‘Chance Pe Dance’, ‘Role Play for Primary’. short skit on ‘Life Amid Lockdown’, ‘MasterChef Home’ and ‘Singing Sensation for Seniors’ to name a few. The students participated in those activities with all zeal, keeping in mind the essential norms of social distancing and hygiene. Students and their parents also stole the show. This healthy and creative contest shows the amount of talent and resourcefulness we all possess despite the harsh situation around us.

Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, organises virtual MUN

Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, organised its first edition of the Democratic MUN titled MUN4Humanity on a virtual platform. Over 450 delegates from across India and abroad participated in that conference to show their excellent oratory skills in debates and deliberations. The conference was inaugurated by hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla who addressed the delegates and educators and highlighted as to how the valuable ideas of the youth play a very significant role for the development of the nation. The event witnessed a series of debates and exchange of ideas on various global issues in ten different committees namely Sustainable Development Goals, All India Political Parties Meet, UN Women, Aim TO Innovate,, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Committee of Cosponsoring Organizations, Money Heist, IP, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and World Health Organisation. All the delegates showed extensive research on their respective portfolios. The event concluded with a closing ceremony wherein the chief Guest, honorable member of parliament Shri Hans Raj Hans, showed his benign presence and appreciated the zeal with which the delegates participated and blessed them for all such endeavours. Shri Hans also appreciated the school for contributing to humanity which is the noblest task. After two days of continuous debating, the result was finally declared by the organizing committee members. The principal, Jyoti Arora, congratulated all the winners and expressed her gratitude to all the participants for showing excellent skills. She also thanked them for coming forward on a virtual platform and facing the challenging times with all their strength and optimism.

Webinar at Ajanta Public School, Gurugram

Scholars narrated their success stories during the webinar ( HT Photo )

Ajanta Public School, Sector 31, Gurugram, organised a webinar for ‘Ajanta Scholars’ wherein the scholars discussed their success stories and their endeavours . The show commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Head girl Muskan Yadav hosted the show and even acted as the moderator. Ananya Kumar (CBSE Class 12 school topper for 2019-20 session), Nupur Sharma (CBSE Class 10 school topper for 2019-20 session), alumni Abhishek Bansal (2016-17 commerce stream topper) and Priya Antil (2015-16 science stream topper) took part as the panelists . Bansal said hard work is the key to success while Antil said some sacrifice of luxuries is the demand for success. Kumar emphasised on striking a balance among academics, extra curricular activities and sports. School director and principal Vaibhav Kapoor added his expert opinion to help students bring more clarity and hailed the students for their achievements.

GPS, Dilshad Garden, celebrates World Population Day

The students took part in various activities and impressed everyone ( HT Photo )

Greenfields Public school (GPS), Dilshad Garden, celebrated the World Population Day on a virtual platform. The members of the school management along with the teachers and the students participated in that event. The students took part in various activities and impressed the audience with their talent. The event culminated with the thought-provoking words and blessings by founder principal Manik Barsaley and principal SK Sharma.

DAVPS, Faridabad, conducts craft activity

Students prepared envelopes and paper bags from waste items ( HT Photo )

DAV Public School (DAVPS), NH-3, Faridabad, conducted a paper craft activity during the virtual classes to explore creative potentials of the young minds. The enthusiasm of the participants from Classes 3-10 and their works were remarkable. They prepared book marks, paper envelopes, collages, paper bags and decorative items from waste and discarded materials. Drishti and Aaradhyaand Pratham made beautiful book marks while Jai Malik, Saanvi Rawat, Suruchi and Sneha created wonderful paper envelopes. Students named Sukanya, Yash Choudhary, Vachi, Simarpreet, Bhawna Tomar, Jai Mehta and Ritwik made colourful collages while Ananya Dhawan, Manan Singh and Pavni made paperbags. Tarandeep and Meenakshi made amazing scenaries with paper while Anshika Tiwari, Prachi, Ujjwal Verma and Shradha displayed their creativity by preparing decorative items using paper and discarded plastic bottles. That event was organised to discover the unexplored talent and innovativeness of students. Principal Jyoti Dahiya appreciated the works of students and felt proud of the creativity skills of the DAVians. The principal encouraged the students to do every activity with the same zeal.

Investiture ceremony held at HPSSS, Rohini

Himalaya Public Senior Secondary School (HPSSS), Rohini, held its investiture ceremony on a virtual platform. Attended by students and their parents, the ceremony started with the invoking the blessings of the Lord Almighty for the welfare of all. Thereafter as many as 15 committees, including safety, POCSO and alumni, were formed. Each committee in-charge introduced his/her prefects who were given a sash by their parents. The in-charges highlighted the responsibilities of their committees. Following that, various houses namely Humanity, Purity, Unity and Courtesy were formed. Members of houses were introduced and told about their roles. Finally, the vote of thanks was presented and HOS Aruna Sivaraj praised the efforts of the staff and thanked parents for their support.

Mount Olympus School, Gurugram, organises a webinar

The department of guidance and counselling of Mount Olympus School, Gurugram, has planned a series of developmental workshops for all the stakeholders including teachers, students and parents. A parent-teacher webinar on the topic ‘Science of Food and Self Care’ of the series ‘Together We Can’ was held for parents and teachers of Classes pre-nursery to 11. It saw a participation of 110 parents & teachers. The webinar laid emphasis upon the greater responsibility of both parents and teachers in nurturing and monitoring children when it comes to the food they (children) eat. The webinar was conducted by the principal who apprised all the parents and teachers of good practices she has been practicing for years.