Schools progressing towards normalcy

Student inaugurates auditorium of Salwan Public School, GZB

The recently renovated auditorium of Salwan Public School, Ghaziabad, was inaugurated by school’s Class 10 topper Astha Garg in a ceremony. It was the first time in the history of Salwan Education Trust (SET) that such an inauguration was done by a student.

Feeling honoured to get this opportunity, Astha spoke about the ways in which the school groomed and polished her to attain great heights. The school’s head boy and head girl, too expressed gratitude for the state-of-the-art auditorium. Only a few students and parents were invited to attend the inauguration to maintain the norms of social distancing.

Rest of the school took part in the programme on a virtual platform. It was an occasion to thank almighty for being with the school management throughout the construction of the edifice of learning and for blessing all those who were involved in this project. Students invoked divine blessings by offering prayers.

In addition, a hawan was solemnised. SET chairman Sushil Dutt Salwan urged the students to remain resilient in the time of crisis and keep trudging the path of success with confidence. Motivating the students, he told them, “Don’t fight with people, fight with yourself. You ’ll create destiny.”’ In his address, school chairman vice admiral (retired) Pravesh Jaitley motivated the students to broaden their perspective and reach out to the wider world. Jaitley assured the parents that the school is committed to its goal and will strive to create more such learning spaces for children.

The parents expressed gratitude to the school for nurturing and grooming their children in the best possible ways.The newly renovated auditorium will provide a conducive environment for conducting various events with the broader vision of the school --- ‘Building Nation through Education’.

Contests galore at SMSSS, Prashant Vihar

The school conducted many kinds of contests through various digital platforms ( HT Photo )

St. Margaret Sr. Secondary School (SMSSS), Prashant Vihar, organised a series of inter-school competitions through various digital platforms. ‘Saturnalia 2020: A Rostrum to Preview Forthcoming Attractions’ provided a platform to all the participants to showcase their talents in many ways. The competitions included the magic of poetry and character enactment, galaxy of robots and gadget-making, shades of parallel universe, visions of entrepreneurship, words of speech along with discussion and the zone of scrumptious food. Besides these events, the students also presented performances that featured yoga, music, and dance , thereby giving them a chance to display their talents. The Rolling Trophy was won by Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, for displaying the level of incredible talent in maximum number of competitions. The students listened in rapt attention to addresses made by principal Renu Jain, coordinators and the respective judges.

MBS Int’l School, Dwarka, holds fun learning activities

Students took part in various activities ( HT Photo )

Believing that the activity-based learning creates enjoyable and lasting learning avenues, MBS International School, Dwarka, organised a plethora of fun learning activities . One of the activities was the Blue Colour Day celebration in which the students of the primary section took part with all zeal. The secondary classes celebrated the French Day Extravaganza under the theme ‘Bonjour India’.

DAVPS, East of Loni Road, celebrates Sanskrit Week

Many activities were organised during the week ( HT Photo )

Continuing its legacy, DAV Public School, East of Loni Road, celebrated Sanskrit Week on the theme ‘Sanskrit - The Mother of All Languages’. On that occasion, various competitions and activities related to Sanskrit language were organised in online mode. The shloka recitation was done by the students next day. It was pleasure to watch students reciting Sanskrit shlokas. The students also performed a Sanskrit play. Principal Sameeksha Sharma lauded the efforts of the students and the teachers .

HMS, Punjabi Bagh, shines with 100% results

The school achieved 100% results at both secondary and senior secondary levels. ( HT Photo )

Even during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hansraj Model School (HMS), Punjabi Bagh, prides itself on providing holistic development to its students. The school is shining in glory with 100% results at both secondary and senior secondary levels. These outstanding results are a testimony to the efforts put in by principal Heemal H Bhat , faculty members, students and all stakeholders. The school has focused upon challenging the students through open options to explore their skill sets and sharpen their creative and analytical abilities. Students have achieved remarkable success in showcasing their talents and putting to use their experiential learning in their virtual classes. The teachers too have gone all out to manage new tools of technology to adapt to the new normal. The mission of the school principal has been realised due to her endless efforts. Dreams, the paradigm shift in pedagogy, has helped students attain great heights of their creativity.

Virtual investiture ceremony organised at DPSG, Vasundhara

Amid the Covid-19 restrictions, DPSG, Vasundhara, conducted its first-ever virtual investiture ceremony. DPSG vice-chairman and treasurer Anshul Pathak was the chief guest. Motivational speaker Vickrant Mahajan guided the students with his wise words. The office-bearers were overwhelmed after they were selected for top notch positions . Principal Trilok Singh Bist congratulated the office-bearers. Head boy Sukrit Anshuman, his deputy Dhruv Banerjee, head girl Gayathri Pillai and her deputy Riya Berry expressed their visions . The day ended with senior wing headmistress Ritu Sehgal rendering a vote of thanks .

Online event at Suraj Bhan DAV Public School, Vasant Vihar

Suraj Bhan DAV Public School, Vasant Vihar, held an annual event ‘Tender Expressions Upbeat @ 2020’ virtually. The theme for that event, which was live on Facebook, was bio-diversity. It was in line with the UN’s International Year of Plant Health for 2020, which aims to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect the environment, and boost economic development. Projects made by the students were showcased in a well-organised way. Principal Anita Ahuja welcomed the dignitaries and appreciated the efforts put in by the students. School manager JK Kapur congratulated Ahuja on her conceived theme. The chief guest was Prachi Education Society president Rama Patnaik while the guest of honour was Manmohan Sapra, secretary, Arya Samaj, Vasant Vihar.