SGHPS students shine in Gurmat competition

Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Thakkarwal, won the running trophy in the virtual Gurmat competition organized by Satnam Sarb Kalyan Trust, Chandigarh. The competition comprised different events such as shabad gayan, poetry recitation, dastar competition, Gurbani kanth, kavishri, lecture, and quiz. As many as 28 schools participated in the contest. Trophies and medals were given to the winners.

Talk on entrepreneurship awareness held

An entrepreneurship awareness talk was organised by Gulzar Group of Institutes on Thursday. The main objective was to acquaint students with the life journey of leading entrepreneurs in India and promote business skills among them. The guest speaker on the occasion was Vivek Verma, managing director of Square Corporation.

Webinar on career counselling

A webinar on career counselling was organised by the career counselling and placement cell of Kamla Lohtia SD College on Thursday. Nidhi Singh, career counsellor, district bureau of employment and enterprise (DBEE), Ludhiana, was the keynote speaker. She apprised students of various career options available after graduation, particularly in civil services and other related fields.

Goal setting and time mgmt in focus during webinar

The internal quality assurance cell and postgraduate department of computer science, Arya College, organised a webinar on “Goal setting and time management” on Thursday. Radhika Bansal, associate professor, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, was the main speaker. She spoke on the process of setting priorities in life and techniques of managing time.

CTU hosts a state level webinar on ‘COVID-19

A state-level seminar was organised by CT university on “Covid-19: Preparing for re-entry and reimagining the workplace” on Thursday. The session was aimed to help organisations and employees gain a competitive advantage in the post-Covid world and adopt a new distributed workforce ecosystem. The chief guest was Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder K Sharma.

BVM, USN observes International Anti Corruption Day

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, (BVM, USN) observed Anti Corruption Day virtually with the motive to create awareness on the socio-economic issues and how one can fight them. In her speech, Monika Chaudhary (PRT) projected the negativity creeping into the daily life of people due to corruption. Students of classes 7 and 8 wrote slogans to raise awareness about the anti-social effects of corruption. Vansh of Class 8 presented a poem highlighting the problems faced by the common man due to corruption.

KVM student shines in national letter writing contest

Sonakshi of Class 9 of Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, participated in the “Dhai Akshar” letter-writing contest organised by the Indian postal department. She won the first prize in the inland card writing category at the national level. She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The contest was conducted at two levels- senior and junior. The contestants had to write letters on the topic: Priye Baapu Amar Rahe and post their letters. Sonakshi won the first prize in the junior category.

Human Rights Day

BVM, Kitchlu Nagar

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar, observed Human Rights Day. Social science teachers pondered on various aspects and detailed UNESCO’s mission of bringing human rights home in all fields of competence enshrining all principles. Principal Neelam Mittar urged students to promote humanity by engaging themselves in charitable works for promoting the health and wellbeing of less fortunate ones.

BCM School, Basant City

The students and staff of BCM School, Basant City, celebrated Human Rights Day. The students designed posters and were shown a short movie. The objective was to create awareness on various human rights violations and measures that can be taken up for protecting one’s rights. Principal JP Singh said that every right comes with a corresponding duty attached to it.

Green Grove Public School

Students of Green Grove Public School discussed rights related to life, liberty, equality, and dignity in their speeches and Powerpoint presentations to mark Human Rights Day. Students also made posters. President JPS Jolly, vice-president Satinderjit Kaur Jolly, vice-president Navera Jolly, and principal Suzy George praised the efforts of the children.