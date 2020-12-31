Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Shivalik kids express gratitude for farmers

Shivalik kids express gratitude for farmers

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, is conducting various fitness activities under the ‘Fit India Movement’.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:01 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, is conducting various fitness activities under the ‘Fit India Movement’.

The PTIs and yoga instructors are developing the habit of regular exercise and yoga among the students. Children have been doing yoga, free hand exercises, rope skipping, kangaroo jumps etc. They have also been attending Indian and western dance classes on a regular basis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
by HT Correspondent
ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti
by HT Correspondent
Five murders in three districts rock Bihar on bloody Thursday
by Avinash Kumar
Pakistan woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah; probe ordered
by HT Correspondent

latest news

‘Pucovski has pretty good track record after returning from concussions’
by hindustantimes.com
As Covid cases drop, more beds lie vacant in Pune hospitals
by Namrata Devikar
Gunmen shoot dead jewellery shop owner in Srinagar
by HT Correspondent
Pakistan woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah; probe ordered
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.