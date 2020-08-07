Karnataka SSLC result 2020: Class 10 exam results to be out on August 10

Sections
After the results are declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:48 IST

By Asian News International, Bengaluru

Karnataka SSLC result 2020. (HT file)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result, 2020 on Monday, August 10, state education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The result will be declared at 3.00 pm, he said.

About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4.

About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4.



