St Joseph’s makes mathematics fun for kids

The students came up with innovative ideas to present the concept of skip counting. They demonstrated their ideas using skip counting wheel, scale and pin, and models.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 17:43 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organised a symposium on skip counting for the students of Class 1 of primary block. The main objective of symposium was to help students see patterns in numbers as well as lay foundation of number sense and multiplication factor.

Coordinator Shelza Arora appreciated the excellent efforts put in
by all the participants which provided a fun and comfortable learning environment for everyone involved.

