Sections
Home / HT School / Student’s take: MOOCs a good way to expand one’s knowledge and hobbies

Student’s take: MOOCs a good way to expand one’s knowledge and hobbies

One major area affected by the pandemic is education. More than 1.4 billion students worldwide are suffering, as schools are closed.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:03 IST

By Kashvi Mahajan,

Representational image. (iStock)

Every aspect of our life has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses all over the world have been impacted. Layoffs and furloughs have soared and unemployment reached levels not seen since the Great Depression.

One major area affected by the pandemic is education. More than 1.4 billion students worldwide are suffering, as schools are closed. While the temporary halt is a critical containment measure, it is a significant inconvenience for many including me. Being in lockdown can have an unhealthy effect on mental health. Students, especially teens, are more likely to experience higher anxiety levels due to the lack of outdoor activities. Nevertheless, some students are turning this time of hardship into an opportunity to enhance their knowledge to make themselves more effective in the post-Covid-19 scenario.

I, too, have decided to join online courses. Many institutes and top universities like Harvard are offering MOOCs, also known as massively open online courses, which are either free-of-cost or charge very nominal fees. These courses are beneficial for students who aspire to get into a specific university or are aiming for a specialised profession. My school has begun live classes on virtual platforms, as is practised in many countries.

The exciting bit is getting to learn new things beyond regular school subjects like cooking, music and art, among other things.



Rounding up my experience, online courses are a great way to learn and spend time in self-isolation. Expanding our knowledge and hobbies should be one of the main focuses of students during the break due to the pandemic.

(The Author is a Class 10 A student of Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Views expressed here are personal.)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.