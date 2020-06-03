Sections
Students hone their skills amid lockdown

Children have been utilising their time by exercising, watering plants, reciting poems and serving food to family members.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A pupil of Ram Lal Bhasin School, Ludhiana, watering plants. (HT Photo )

Ram Lal Bhasin Public School has been organising various activities to boost students’ creativity and keep them engaged amid the lockdown.

Different activities are organised for the junior wing students to help them express themselves better.

They have been participating in activities such as writing to their teachers, making cards for their mothers, learning to play guitar and even sing.



Such activities are being organised by the teachers with the aim of helping students enhance their existing talents and discovering new ones.

