Students share their photos to mark photography day

NL Dalmia School recently celebrated World Photography Day to pay tribute to the art form. Students of Class 4 celebrated the day by showing their photography.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The students shared their photos depicting the expressions of life on the themes of monsoon, food, festivals and travel.

The event was aimed at enriching the student’s knowledge about photography and to give them an opportunity to explore the world around them.

