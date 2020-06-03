Sections
Home / HT School / Students take final exams amid the olives in Italy

Students take final exams amid the olives in Italy

That dreamlike scenario is what awaits the students of the Ciufelli Agricultural Institute as coronavirus has made indoor exams unsafe and impracticable.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:55 IST

By Reuters, Italy

Representational image. (Unsplash)

Imagine taking your final exams sitting at a picnic table under blue skies amid olive groves and chirping birds on a breezy spring day in the Umbrian countryside.

That dreamlike scenario is what awaits the students of the Ciufelli Agricultural Institute as coronavirus has made indoor exams unsafe and impracticable.

At the 75-hectare campus of the school just outside the walls of the mediaeval hilltop city of Todi on Tuesday, seven professors and one student did a dry run for oral exams due to take place next month. All students in Italy take oral as well as written exams to get a diploma or degree. Normally, all are held indoors but this year written exams have been scrapped to avoid crowded classrooms.

The institute’s officials moved the all-important orals outdoors.



The professors, wearing masks, sat with their laptops and printers at picnic tables set out in a horse-shoe pattern around 19-year-old Matteo Lenticchia, who answered a stream of hypothetical questions about milk, cheese, food safety, consumption patterns and distribution.

They sheltered in the shade of trellises and trees. He sat in the sun, fitting for the grilling he received. “In a sense, it actually relaxes you being outside immersed in nature,” Lenticchia said. “It’s much more relaxing to hear the sounds of birds than of cars or city traffic.”

In the five-year hands-on programme, students study all aspects of agriculture, such as how to run a farm, tend to animals, test soil types, plant and even how to use drones to monitor field humidity.

Umbria, a land-locked region in central Italy, is famous for its production of lentils.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
Chhattisgarh records second Covid-19 death
Jun 03, 2020 18:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.