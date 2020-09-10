Teachers Day 2020: Gratitude pours in for gurus and mentors

‘Blessed to have teachers as they give us roots to grow’

We students are blessed to have teachers in our lives as they give us roots to grow. As students, we follow them closely. Every year we celebrate Teacher’s Day with them (teachers) being present at the school. But this year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we celebrated this day virtually. We expressed respect for them by reciting self-composed poems and singing melodious songs. My Hindi teacher, Ashima Ganotra, who is also my class teacher, is a role model for me. Teaching online is a very tough task for teachers. Very calm and joyful, Ganotra ma’am explains things in such a way that we all learn them easily. I expressed gratitude by making a card for her. She liked it a lot and gave me blessings for my future. I respect her a lot.

— Divit Bansal is a Class 4 student of Rukmini Devi Public School, Rohini

Events galore at Army Public School, Noida

Colourful dance shows mesmerised the audience ( HT Photo )

Defying the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the students of Army Public School (APS), Noida, celebrated Teacher’s Day with all zeal. As students and teachers converged on a virtual platform, the morning came alive with memories of moments captured in time and beautiful messages framed by the students. A PowerPoint presentation touched upon the inspirational lives of the great teachers like Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, Savitri Phule, APJ Abdul Kalam and Vivevakanand. Colourful dance performances mesmerised all. The students complimented their mentors with interesting titles. A lovely thankyou song was presented by tiny tots. The event concluded with principal Jyoti Rana appreciating the efforts of the former principals and all the teachers who have been associated with the school from its inception. Rana also complimented the students for presenting an exceptional programme.

Wonderful shows at DAVPS, Sreshtha Vihar

Vice principal Suhasini Khushinder Nath touched upon the lives of some great teachers ( HT photo )

DAV Public School (DAVPS), Sreshtha Vihar, celebrated Teacher’s Day on a virtual platform. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the students expressed gratitude to all teachers through wonderful presentations of songs, poems and a radio show. Teachers with above 80% QPI in the CBSE results were felicitated with the certificates. School vice principal Suhasini Khushinder Nath said that the teaching-learning process had been an integral part of all civilizations since prehistoric times. She touched upon the lives of some great teachers like Aristotle, Pluto, Aryabhatt, Chanakya, CV Raman and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Teachers play a very important role in developing a child’s overall personality. But changing times and technological blitz have diminished the spirit of righteousness, respect, honesty and empathy in the present generation. So it becomes foremost responsibility of teachers to not only impart three Rs in the formative years of students but also guide them with utmost care.

ASN Sr. Sec School, Mayur Vihar, holds special assembly

On the occasion of the Teacher’s Day, the students of ASN Sr. Sec School, Mayur Vihar, conducted a special e-assembly titled Guru - The Real Flambeau. The lofty ideals and lifetime achievements of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan were presented in an awe-inspiring manner. The well-knit assembly comprised various activities such as poetry recitation, solo classical song, shlok vandana and group dance. The icing on the cake was a bouquet offered as a mark of gratitude to principal Swarnima Luthra, middle wing coordinator Sushma Kalia and all subject teachers and parents. Another highlight of the day was the All Staff e-Teachers’ Day Celebration event wherein the teachers of all the wings presented a plethora of fun- filled items. Luthra hailed the efforts of the student council for the spectacular performance.

‘Students’ respect for teachers is boundless’

The he students had planned a lot of surprises on Teacher’s Day, said Neeru Bali, who teaches English at DPSG, Vasundhara ( HT Photo )

Teachers change the lives of millions of children, tirelessly working day in and day out for their pupils. And yes, the reciprocal respect they receive from students for their passion and skills is really boundless. To put in a very simple way, the Teacher’s Day celebration is all about commemorating and expressing gratitude to the educators for their sacrifice in guiding and shaping the lives of the young students. Undeterred by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Delhi Public School Ghaziabad (DPSG), Vasundhara group of schools celebrated this day on a virtual platform with all enthusiasm. DPSGV was the host school and it circulated a beautifully carved e-invite among all the sister schools. On that occasion, the students had planned a lot many surprises for their educators. Though it was a challenging task but the DPSGVites left no stone unturned and organised the event very well. The participation of each school of DPSG Society was appreciable. The virtual programme organised by the students to express gratitude to their mentors was really praiseworthy. For years, our students have mesmerised the teachers with their performances on this auspicious day but this time it was a unique and majestic approach on their part. We could see the innovation of our budding artists and how technology proved to be a boon for them in this new normal. Silver medals and e-certificates were given to deserving candidates who had completed their 15 years and 25 years of dedicated service in the organisation. The event was graced by DPSGS chairman Om Pathak and Niharika Pathak, DPSG Society vice chairman and treasurer Anshul Pathak, DPSGV chairman Rohit Pathak and the principals of the sister schools of DPSG Society. The programme culminated with words from Om Pathak. The principal of the host school, Trilok Singh Bist, proposed a vote of thanks that was very inspiring. — Neeru Bali is PGT English at Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad, Vasundhara

Special meet at Ryan Int’l School, Gurugram

The students of Ryan International, Gurugram showered praise on their teachers in various ways ( HT Photo )

Ryan International School, Sector-40, Gurugram, believes that teachers are like second parents to each and every child. A teacher is the only person who is responsible for preparing a child for future. Keeping this thought in mind, the members of the school council organized a special assembly to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which is also celebrated as the Teacher’s Day. The day started with the Lord’s Prayer and a special prayer for teachers. This was followed by a message from the school chairman-cum- managing director, which was read by the school head. On that special day for teachers, the students presented a play on India’s first Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, emphasising the significance and role of a teacher in the life of a student. Thereafter, students expressed their gratitude to their teachers by reciting poems. The school head appreciated the efforts of the students and said that teachers make a lasting impact on the lives of the students.