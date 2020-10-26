Sections
E-Paper
Home / HT School / That’s no way to talk about friends: Biden chides Trump over ‘filthy’ India

That’s no way to talk about friends: Biden chides Trump over ‘filthy’ India

During an exchange at their final presidential debate on Thursday, Trump had sought to defend his record on climate crisis and his decision to exit the Paris Accord, alleging the global agreement was partial to India, China and Russia that were more polluting.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:47 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump. (AFP file )

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump on Saturday for calling India “filthy” and admonished him for speaking that way about “friends”.

“President Trump called India ‘filthy’,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “It’s not how you talk about friends—and it’s not how you solve global challenges like climate change.” He added, referring to his Indian-descent running mate Kamala Harris, “@KamalaHarris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy.”

During an exchange at their final presidential debate on Thursday, Trump had sought to defend his record on climate crisis and his decision to exit the Paris Accord, alleging the global agreement was partial to India, China and Russia that were more polluting.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it’s so filthy, the air is filthy,” the American president had said.



Indian Americans and surrogates of the Biden campaign had responded angrily at the time.

“His rhetoric has proven time and time again that he has disdain for India, as well as for people who draw their heritage from South Asia,” South Asians for Biden, a group of backers and surrogates, said in a tweet.

A congressional aide who spoke on background had said it was a “bizarre comment from a president who is trying to court India as a key part of his national security strategy in the Indo-Pacific”. And it was “oddly timed, especially when his secretary of state and defence (Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper) are headed to India next week to meet with their Indian counterparts”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
Oct 26, 2020 20:08 IST
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Oct 26, 2020 19:37 IST

latest news

This video of a Poitou donkey herd may brighten up your day. Watch
Oct 26, 2020 20:12 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother upset at Rahul after ‘nepotism’ remark
Oct 26, 2020 20:07 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 26, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.