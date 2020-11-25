The positive effects of the lockdown

The world has seen unprecedented changes during the lockdown caused due to the Covid -19 scare. Initially it was difficult to imagine that the world would survive the pandemic. Humans have shown incredible resilience and courage in the fight against the invisible monster. Just like any natural disaster and crisis that has suddenly unleashed upon us, the lockdown too came as a shocker.

It has already been six months since the first lockdown was announced by the government. In the beginning of the lockdown, we were dismayed, confused and shocked. Gradually the realization set in that the Lockdown is not going to be lifted anytime soon.

The first thought that came to our mind was whether we would ever be able to go back to school and meet our friends and teachers. Soon our doubts were laid to rest when our esteemed teachers called and explained that virtual classes will be conducted through digital platforms.

The lockdown has given us the opportunity to value the quality time that we can spend with the family. We can engage ourselves in doing non-school activities like washing the car with dad, watering the plants with grandfather, cooking delicious snacks with mom and listening to fun stories from grandmother. Learning need not be stressful but self-paced and fun. We can give extra attention to tough subjects. It has given us the opportunity to improve our creativity through storybooks. The Lockdown has taught us how to adapt to the challenging circumstances and learn to deal with the ordeals effectively.

Our discipline of hygiene has improved vastly. Unable to step out of our homes except for essentials, has taught us to clearly differentiate between essentials and non-essentials in our life. We are realizing that our true needs are quite simple. Most importantly we have learnt that the discipline of a routine is very beneficial and necessary for our jobs, our education and our day to day life. We are also becoming healthier versions of ourselves. The lockdown has resulted in positive impact on the environment too.

The rivers are now more clear and the air quality has improved remarkably. Wild animals are able to roam freely on the streets, birds that were rarely seen or on the verge of extinction are increasing in number. The Great Himalayan Range was clearly visible after 30 years. There has been some speculation that post covid-19 situation will harm the economy of the country. But the leading economists of the country believe that India can learn from the US and Singapore economies and bounce back. We can become self-reliant and trust our indigenous industries to grow rapidly.

Shaurya Mehta

VII-A

Holy Child Public School, Sector 75 Faridabad