Sections
Home / HT School / Two school students from Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid

Two school students from Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid

The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years, said SPACE India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:34 IST

By Reuters, Ahmedabad

Radhika Lakhani Prafulbhahas, left, and Vaidehi Vekariya Sanjaybhai, who are Class 10 students, have jointly discovered an asteroid. (PTI)

Two school students from Surat have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images taken by a telescope belonging to the University of Hawaii, a space education institute said on Monday.

The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years, said SPACE India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.

“I look forward to... when we will get a chance to name the asteroid,” said Vaidehi Vekariya, who added that she wants to become an astronaut when she is older.

The asteroid, currently called HLV2514, may be officially christened only after Nasa confirms its orbit, a SPACE India spokeswoman said.



Radhika Lakhani, the other student, said she was working hard on her education. “I don’t even have a TV at home, so that I can concentrate on studies.”

Asteroids and comets pose a potential threat to Earth, and scientists discover thousands of them each year. In 2013, an asteroid heavier than the Eiffel Tower exploded over central Russia, leaving more than 1,000 people injured from its shockwave.

The duo discovered the object as part of an asteroid search campaign conducted by SPACE India along with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a Nasa-affiliated citizen scientist group.

IASC Director J Patrick Miller confirmed the discovery, according to an email from him to the students seen by Reuters.

The girls used specialised software to analyse the images snapped by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, and made the discovery in June, SPACE India said.

The institute is among the few private space education initiatives in India that have made astronomy popular among students.

India’s innovation-driven yet low-cost space technology has spurred missions to the Moon and Mars.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP MP Pragya Thakur claims she is getting threatening phone calls; FIR filed
Jul 29, 2020 19:26 IST
BJP playing game to strengthen base in Punjab: Brahmpura
Jul 29, 2020 19:24 IST
Nirav Modi’s son moves HC, challenges confiscation of trust properties
Jul 29, 2020 19:22 IST
US, Australia see key role for India in Indo-Pacific security
Jul 29, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.