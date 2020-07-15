Virtual activities make up for curbs

Kothari Int’l School, Noida, organises virtual MUN, 2020

To groom young minds and sharpen their analytical skills in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kothari International School (KIS), Noida, held the Model United Nation (MUN), 2020, virtually in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). That virtual conference, the first one by KIS, was held on Discord, an online meeting platform. Delegates from 38 schools across the nation took part in it. The host school extended its helping hands to the government by donating the proceeds to the PM Cares Fund to boost the fight against the Covid-19. The school formed four committees with important agendas: (1) the UNODC on the agenda of ‘Effects of Globalization and the Rise of Transnational Crime Groups’; (2) the Historical Security Council on ‘9/11 Crisis’; (3) the UNHRC on ‘Condition of Refugees during the Pandemic’; and (4) The Shadow Table on ‘Continuous Crisis committee’. The seven school delegations were: Kothari International School, Pune; Mansukhbhai Kothari International School, Pune; St. Teresa School, Indirapuram ; Presidium, Indirapuram; Vidyagyaan School, Bulandshahr; Mayoor School, Noida; and ASPAM Scottish School, Noida.

Principal Manju Gupta opened the conference and the opening ceremony began with the address by UNODC (regional office for South Asia) communications officer and chief advisor Samarth Pathak. MUN coordinator Dipti Chawla and activity coordinator Rukmini Rai addressed the students. Vice principal Neerja Chathly released the school magazine ‘Meliorism’. Academic coordinator Anuradha Datta addressed the delegates. In the end, the executive board announced the winners of each committee during the award ceremony.

Badges ceremony at Ajanta Public School

Defying the Covid-19 lockdown curbs, Ajanta Public School (APS), Sec -31, Gurugram, organised a webinar titled ‘Online Scholar Badge and Investiture Ceremony’. The guest speaker was Vikram Singh, an Ajanta’s alumnus, who has a vast experience spanning 10 years in the hospitality industry. The school’s new council members and the new editorial board were introduced via a video. Newly elected head girl Muskan Yadav thanked the school and principal Vaibhav Kapoor and promised to fulfill her duties diligently.

2 students of Jiva Public School, FBD, shine at UNGA

Krishithikaa and Aakanksha, two Class 10 students of Jiva Public School, Faridabad, got Special Mention-2 and 3 awards respectively for their excellent performances in in UNGA (SOCHUM) which was organised online . They represented France and Japan respectively. They also got the Certificate of Merit. School chairman Rishi Pal Chauhan, director Lata Chauhan and principal Devina Nigam congratulated both of them.

Debosmit of RRPS, Saket, wins awards

Debosmit Sarkar, a Class 9 student of Red Roses Public School (RRPS), Saket, made his school proud with his excellent performances in various contests held during the lockdown period. In the International World Wide Art Competition 2020 organised by Picasso Art Foundation on the theme ‘Fight Against Coronavirus’, he ranked among the top 25 in the world and was awarded a Certificate of Honour. There were 1,700 participants from 40 countries in that contest. In the painting contest ‘Covid-19 Angels and Warriors’ held by Delhi Police Public School, he secured the first position. He also got the first position in two other contests held separately by the Action Committee of Unaided Recognized Public Schools, & YoGems Foundation.