Chandigarh: Webinars on civil services organized

Held through the month of August, the webinars addressed significant subjects like method of preparation for the exam, subject choices, life of a civil servant and so on.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bhavan’s Old Students Society (BOSS), the alumni arm of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a set of webinars for civil services aspirants of the school. (HT )

Bhavan’s Old Students Society (BOSS), the alumni arm of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a set of webinars on the theme: Mission Civil Services, providing guidance to students aiming to crack the Indian civil services examination.

Held through the month of August, the webinars addressed significant subjects like method of preparation for the exam, subject choices, life of a civil servant and so on.

Bhavan alum Chandrajyoti Singh, AIR 28, batch of 2015 and Aditya Bansal, AIR 104, batch of 2010, conducted a webinar offering pertinent and practical guidance to students about acing the examination. They spoke on the topic ‘Ace it by keeping it simple’.

In another webinar, a panel of speakers comprising Yashanjit Singh, IRTS, batch of 2011, Isha Duhan, IAS, batch of 2014 and Navya Singh, IFS, batch of 2017 addressed the high schoolers on ‘Life in the civil services’.



A question and answer round at the end of the session for clarification of doubts and queries was also held.

Over 300 members attended the series of webinars.

