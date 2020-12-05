Add a boost of nutrition to your diet

Pear is a powerhouse of nutrition. They are an excellent source of fiber, potassium vitamins A, B, C, and E, folic acid, mineral salts, sugars, iodine, iron and calcium. They are Sodium free, fat free and cholesterol free which may reduce the risk of heart disease. “Pears are a fruit that needs more attention. They are special because of their nutritional properties and we often seem to miss it in our shopping baskets. Pears are an excellent source of fiber, potassium and Vitamin C. A single medium pear contains nearly 24 per cent the daily fiber needs – and is only 100 calories,” says Kinita.

If you trying to manage your weight, pears are a great option. They help fill up small tummies. Pears are also portion-controlled and portable, so they make for a healthy snack.

Sometimes people think that since fruit naturally contains sugar, eating fruit is not appropriate for managing diabetes. This is not true! Pears are not only full of vitamins, minerals, water, and fiber but are also low on Glycemic Index. Foods high in fiber, such as pears, taste sweet without having the deleterious effect of spiking blood sugar.

They are now seasonless

If you thought pears is only available in summer that’s not true anymore. Telling us about the same, Sumit Saran, India Representative for USA Pears say, “USA Pears perfectly complement the Indian Pear season. The Indian Pears season ends in October and USA Pears start arriving in the market from November giving Indian consumers more choice. India is one of the key growth markets for USA Pears. We have launched a large consumer outreach program in India by partnering retailers and media.

Things you can make with pear

Chefs say pears are versatile and can be used to cook many innovative dishes. “I am a fan of pears since it’s a versatile fruit and can be used in different ways right from appetizer to desserts. It fits in all kind of cuisine significantly and is quite handy to use. Poached pear with feta, semi dried tomato and garden greens, Pear and cilantro marinated chicken kebab, Pear millefeuille with jaggery, Pear Malpua with Rabri, Pear achar, Pear lassi Malai, Pear kulfi and Pear and sriracha stuffed paneer tikka are a few dishes you can make,” says chef Nishant Choubey.

Chef Nishant Choubey

Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel

USA Pears presents HT CITY SPOTLIGHT

In conversation with nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, chef NISHANT CHOUBEY and brand representative, SUMIT SARAN.

Date: 5th December 2020

Time: 5pm

Live on: https://www.facebook.com/hindustantimes/