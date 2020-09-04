Sections
A playlist to shake off the Covid blues

Hindustan Times editor Sukumar Ranganathan presents five songs, all released in the past few months as the world grappled with a virus and a lockdown

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:12 IST

By Sukumar Ranganathan, Hindustan Times Delhi

Isolation: Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp

A John Lenon song, haunting in its timeliness; one of the world’s greatest guitarists; and Johnny Depp.

Living in a Ghost Town : The Rolling Stones

Perfect lyrics — mostly written a year ago, but tweaked because of the coronavirus disease enforced lockdown. The Stones’ first new song in almost a decade.

Scarlet (The War on Drugs Remix): The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, The War on Drugs

In July the Stones released this previously unreleased song (almost 46 years old, but age is just a number with this band) featuring Page from Led Zeppelin. Then, in August, Adam Granduciel of TWOD released this remix , which takes the song and makes it better

New Speedway Boogie: The Grateful Dead



The 50th anniversary remastered reissue of the Dead’s fourth studio album came out in July — and it couldn’t have been timed better. Listen to New Speedway Boogie and you will know why



Everything Starts: Secret Machines

A really cool early 2000s band that went into limbo in the 2010s, it all comes together again for Secret Machines in their new album released last month , Awake in The Brain Chamber . You may remember them from their spin with Bono on I am the Walrus from the movie Across The Universe.

