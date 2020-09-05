Sections
E-Paper

Our need for human connection stays

Mumbai chronicler Sooni Taraporevala writes about Mumbai during lockdown, “I took myself to the sea that has been part of my childhood and adult years — whether it was zipping down Marine Drive on the back of my dad’s scooter or photographing Parsis at prayer on the day and month of Ava, the water divinity; for me, the sea fronts are the most iconic feature of our city.”

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:35 IST

By Sooni Taraporevala, Hindustan Times Mumbai

I found this couple deep in conversation, she seemed agitated, and he was comforting her by just listening. (Sooni Taraporevala)

I was glad when I was contacted to shoot a photo that showed the effects of the lockdown on Mumbai. My photography practice has always documented the physical world and during these past few months that world had been shut down. It would be the first time in four months that I’d go outside with my camera.

I took myself to the sea that has been part of my childhood and adult years — whether it was zipping down Marine Drive on the back of my dad’s scooter or photographing Parsis at prayer on the day and month of Ava, the water divinity; for me, the sea fronts are the most iconic feature of our city.

I found this couple deep in conversation, she seemed agitated, and he was comforting her by just listening. He glanced up, saw me with my camera, I gestured to ask if it was okay to shoot — he nodded “yes” — went back to her and never glanced at me again.

ALSO SEE | Photos: Artist Sudhir’s Patwardhan’s Mumbai



What this photo says to me is that our need for human touch and physical contact will never disappear. It also shows that the sea is where we go to for our heart-to-heart talks, for recreation, a breather, and some calm. Our seafronts are democratic spaces that speak to all, attract all.



I took many frames of this couple. I have no idea what she was speaking about. I can only hope that this conversation on this evening by the sea gave her some comfort, some ‘sukoon’.

(As told to Paroma Mukherjee)

Sooni Taraporevala is a chronicler of Mumbai. She is a photographer, an award-winning screenwriter and National Award-winning filmmaker. She won the Padma Shri in 2014.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Sep 05, 2020 15:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Sep 05, 2020 16:09 IST
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Sep 05, 2020 15:07 IST
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Sep 05, 2020 15:11 IST

latest news

Things people want their favourite characters to teach them
Sep 05, 2020 16:19 IST
Offerings at Himachal’s temples dipped 90%
Sep 05, 2020 16:08 IST
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 declared at orissaresults.nic.in
Sep 05, 2020 16:07 IST
Bihar’s 3000 migrant workers employed to protect state’s green dream
Sep 05, 2020 16:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.