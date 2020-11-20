HTLS 2020: ‘Congress has collapsed as a national party’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, in conversation with Kunal Pradhan, Executive Editor, Hindustan Times, during the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Congress as a national party is facing a consistent decline while speaking to Hindustan Times executive editor Kunal Pradhan during the second day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Kejriwal said that it is strange to see people voting for Congress in state elections but ultimately BJP manages to form the government in those very states. He also said that the Congress collapse has been gradual and it will not be able to lead India into the future.

Kejriwal said, “On an overall level Congress is collapsing or probably it has already collapsed. We are seeing that state after state people have voted for Congress instead of BJP during the elections but ultimately Congress helps BJP successfully install their government. It is as if the elections are unfair.”

He also said that several MLAs from Congress defect to BJP and it does not matter if they voted for Congress but it is BJP who forms the government.

Kejriwal highlighted that there is a need to find an alternative to Congress at the national level. He said that the nation will ultimately decide who will be the alternative and it remains unclear whether regional parties could take on the challenge.

Speaking of his own political party, Kejriwal pointed out that despite not having a strong organisation outside Delhi the Aam Aadmi Party party is among the chief opposition parties in Punjab’s legislative assembly. He said that AAP’s ability to bring change has given rise to hope among Indians.

He said, “People look at AAP with respect and admiration but it will be presumptuous at this point for me to take a call on what the Aam Aadmi Party can do at a national-level.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal says he is confident that the country will offer an alternative as it has done earlier when it faced tougher political situations.