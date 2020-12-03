Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 to begin shortly. Watch Live here

Michelin star chefs and restaurateurs Gaggan Anand and Massimo Bottura will speak with chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia. Tennis icons Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi will also speak on Day 5 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. The founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation Ashish Dhawan and former Isro chairman Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan will also speak with Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief Sukumar Ranganathan in today’s session.

