Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HTLS / Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 to begin shortly. Watch Live here

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 to begin shortly. Watch Live here

Day 6 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit will host finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Federico Marchetti and Dr David A Sinclair.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(HTLS/YouTube)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief R Sukumar in the first session on Day 6 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Federico Marchetti will be in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC TV-18.

Health and Science editor Sanchita Sharma will also host Dr David A Sinclair, co-director of Paul F. Glenn Center For Biology Of Aging Research, Harvard Medical School.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Dec 04, 2020 17:04 IST
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
Dec 04, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

NEP to transform India into knowledge superpower: Pokhriyal at IIT Bhubaneswar convocation
Dec 04, 2020 18:20 IST
Japan spacecraft approaches Earth to drop asteroid samples
Dec 04, 2020 18:18 IST
TNAU gets patent for protein-based crop growth booster
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST
Sonam Kapoor slams false reports on Anil Kapoor testing positive for Covid
Dec 04, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.